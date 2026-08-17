Not sure which colours suit you? Knowing your undertone could transform the way you build your wardrobe

“One thing we've consistently observed while building a global apparel brand is that people often assume they need an entirely new wardrobe to elevate their style, when in reality, sometimes it's just about choosing the right colours,” said Rahul. Understanding your undertone can completely change the way you shop because it helps you become more intentional about what you invest in. You stop buying pieces that look great on the hanger but never quite feel right once you wear them. “I don't think fashion should ever become a set of rules,” added Rahul.

Ever wondered why certain colours instantly brighten your face while others seem to wash you out? The answer may lie in your skin’s undertone . Understanding whether you have warm or cool undertones can make choosing clothes, accessories and even everyday colour combinations much easier. Rahul Dayama, founding partner of Urbanic and Savana by Urbanic, shared ways you can identify your undertone and build a wardrobe that complements your skin tone .

Trends come and go, and colour theory is a useful guide, but personal style should always come first. If wearing a certain shade makes you feel confident, that's reason enough to wear it. The idea is to use your undertone as a tool, not a restriction.

How to identify your undertone? One of the easiest ways to identify your undertone is looking at the veins on your inner wrist in natural light. If it appears green or olive, then you have a warm undertone; if blue or purple, then you are of cool undertone; while if it is both or blue-green, you have a neutral undertone.

However, Rahul also highlighted that, “We've seen that customers naturally gravitate towards colours that make them feel good, even if they don't know why.” According to Rahul, someone with warmer undertones may repeatedly choose earthy greens, rusts or warm neutrals, while someone with cooler undertones might lean towards blues, berry tones or crisp whites. Once people recognise that pattern, shopping becomes easier because they understand what truly works for them instead of chasing every trend.