Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lipstick 101: Know the correct skin undertone for right shades, matching liners and step-by-step flawless application

ByAdrija Dey
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 07:16 pm IST

Get your perfect pout by knowing the basic essentials, from understanding skin undertones, correct lip liner shades and step-by-step application. 

Lipstick is the last finishing touch of your makeup that pulls the entire look together. This dab of colour on your lips is a game-changer and can set the tone of your mood for the day. But wearing lipstick isn’t just about swiping on a shade you like; it’s a thoughtful process that requires due effort. To perfect your lipstick look, there needs to be a variety of considerations, right from understanding your skin’s undertone to picking the right shade to pairing with the right lip liner, and how to apply it properly.

Amp up your lipstick application game by knowing the secret tricks.(Shutterstock)
Amp up your lipstick application game by knowing the secret tricks.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Tired of continuous makeup touch-ups all day long? Try these 7 tips for long-lasting makeup

HT Lifestyle reached out to beauty experts who shared their insights for choosing, applying and nailing lipstick like a pro. Here's your comprehensive guide to perfect lips:

How to pick the right lipstick according to skin tone

Choose the lipstick shade according to your undertone, which can be identified by checking the colour of your veins.(Shutterstock)
Choose the lipstick shade according to your undertone, which can be identified by checking the colour of your veins.(Shutterstock)

Colour theory is real, and this applies to your lipstick selection too. By understanding your undertone, you make sure every shade is a perfect match for you and suits you perfectly. Undertone significantly influences how the colour looks on you, too washed out, bright or just right. After identifying your undertone, it’s easier to narrow down shades that naturally complement your complexion. It also reduces confusion when you have many options of lipstick shape and risks for colour mismatch after you find your undertone.

Ashish Chaudhary, AVP, Group Lead Retail & Training at The Body Shop, shared how to know your skin undertone, along with the formats best suited for different needs:

  • Blue veins suggest a cool undertone.
  • Green means warm.
  • A mix indicates neutral.

Formats also make a difference. There are two:

  • Crayons: Freestyle multitasking crayons are ideal for those who love flexibility, whether you're outlining, filling, or blending on the go.
  • Bullet lipsticks: Bullet lipsticks offer a smooth, satin-matte finish that works for both everyday wear and bold statements.

How to choose the correct lip liner?

Always line your lips for a snatched lipstick look.(Shutterstock)
Always line your lips for a snatched lipstick look.(Shutterstock)

Lipstick, you might think it’s a solo player, but in reality, it works best as a part of a duo. Lip liner is the unsung hero behind a well-defined lipstick, and it gives the lips a shape.

Aashka Goradia Gobale, Co-founder and CMO, RENEE Cosmetics, revealed how to pick liner for every shade, along with one hack to make your lip shape more pronounced with liner

  • Blend the liner into the lips for a seamless base before applying your lipstick. This not only improves wear time but also enhances the overall shape
  • Nude: Use a nude or matching lip liner to define your lips and prevent feathering.
  • Red: For bold reds, go with a red-toned liner for a clean, sharp finish.
  • Pink: Pair pink lipsticks with soft rose or mauve liners, and for browns or deep shades, choose a liner one shade darker for a fuller, sculpted look.

How to apply your lipstick correctly, step-by-step?

Follow the steps for a good lipstick application.(Shutterstock)
Follow the steps for a good lipstick application.(Shutterstock)

Now that you are all set, from choosing the right shade for your undertone to pairing it with the perfect liner, let’s look at how to apply your lipstick flawlessly.

Vaishnavi Jain, Head of Product Development at PAC Cosmetics, shared a step-by-step guide on how to apply your lipstick:

  • Exfoliate lips: Gently exfoliate your lips and apply a hydrating balm a few minutes before application. This helps avoid dryness and allows the lipstick to glide on smoothly and evenly
  • Line your lips: Choose a liner of your choice and outline your lips, slightly filling them in for enhanced longevity.
  • Layer your lips: When applying lipstick, layer it for durability, starting with one coat, dab with a tissue, then add a second coat.
  • Conceal edges: For a sharper, more sculpted look, clean up the edges with a tiny bit of concealer and a flat brush.
  • Creamy or glossy lipsticks can be made long-wearing by dabbing translucent powder on top, but doing so would give it a mattified finish.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Lipstick 101: Know the correct skin undertone for right shades, matching liners and step-by-step flawless application
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On