Tired of continuous makeup touch-ups all day long? Try these 7 tips for long-lasting makeup

Makeup is the final finishing touch that pulls the entire OOTD together. But nothing is more of a buzzkill than the need to constantly touch it up throughout the day. Having to check after a coffee sip or a hug drains the joy out of the glam. The solution to the daylong hassle is correct makeup application, right from the base, with the goal of all the layers holding up correctly. Makeup stays intact when you follow correct application tactics. (Shutterstock)

Monika Khullar, Makeup Artist and Training Head at House of Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle the nuanced importance of layering, a vital technique that helps makeup stay put for long hours without the need for frequent touch-ups.

Explaining the essentials for a good, long-lasting makeup, she emphasised, “Mastering touch-up-free makeup is a blend of smart product choices, precise application, and thoughtful layering. By focusing on long-wear formulas, effective setting techniques, and proper skin preparation, you can ensure your makeup remains polished and intact throughout the day."

The right makeup application prevents the overwhelming need for fixes. Instead of constant check-ins, the right process keeps you looking fresh from AM to PM with all the layers intact.

For a more fuss-free day, aiming for a long-lasting makeup, Monika shared 7 tips that help to go about your day, staying fresh with minimal effort:

1. Start with a smooth canvas

A fresh face is key to long-lasting makeup. Begin by washing the face properly to remove any dirt or oil.

Apply a light, non-greasy moisturiser to keep the skin soft and hydrated.

Always use a primer to create a smooth surface; this helps the foundation and concealer go on evenly and stay in place all day without melting or moving around.

2. Stick to smudge-proof practices

To make the makeup last longer, go for methods that don’t need too much touching up.

Apply foundation, concealer and blush in light layers and blend well.

This way, the makeup looks natural and holds up better through the day without feeling heavy.

3. Set to stay

Use mist for your makeup to stay.(Shutterstock)

Once done with the base, use something light to set it in place, especially under the eyes and around the nose, where makeup tends to crease.

A light mist or spray at the end of the makeup routine helps hold everything together and keeps the makeup from smudging or fading, even in humidity.

4. Layer for long-lasting colour

To make sure the blush or bronzer stays put, try applying a creamy texture first and then gently layering a matching powder on top.

This double-layer trick not only makes the colour pop but also helps it last much longer without fading away.

5. Eye makeup that lasts

Prep the eyelids first for your eye makeup.(Adobe Stock)

To avoid the eye makeup from smudging or fading, prep the eyelids first and keep the look simple. Use soft, neutral shades and blend well.

Choose products that are less likely to run or crease, especially if one has oily lids or a long day ahead.

6. Lipstick that stays

Before applying lipstick, gently scrub the lips and moisturise to smooth them out.

Blot off the excess, then apply the lip liner and fade it inwards all along your lip line and then apply your favourite lipstick in light layers.

Press the lips together for a smooth application or use tissue to wipe off the excess and to lock in the colour. This way, the lips will look fresh for hours with little to no touch-up.

7. Control the shine