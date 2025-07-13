Wearing makeup daily? Dermatologist shares 8 tips to protect your skin from irritation

Daily makeup can slowly take a toll on your skin. While the makeup look may appear flawless on the surface, with the shimmery glow of illuminator, a pop of dewy rosy colour from blush, and a perfectly snatched base, underneath all the makeup layers, your skin could be struggling. This requires correct approach so that the daily glam can go hand in hand with soft, supple skin without compromising the skin barrrier. Weighing in on this, Dr Falguni Shah, founder of Radiance Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of proper skin prep before makeup. Frequent makeup may trigger skin sensitivity.(Shutterstock)



She said, “Wearing makeup regularly doesn’t have to mean compromising your skin. But it does require a little extra care. If you’re someone who wears makeup often or even daily, following the right skincare routine before and after application can go a long way in keeping your skin healthy, hydrated, and irritation-free.”

Dr Falguni shared a detailed guide with us, outlining the key habits one should adopt to ensure their makeup routine doesn't trigger skin issues:

1. Start with thorough skin prep

Properly clean your skin before applying any product.(Shutterstock)

Cleanser:

Use a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type.

Opt for gel-based, non-comedogenic cleansers for oily/acne-prone skin, and creamy, hydrating ones for dry or sensitive skin.

Moisturizer:

This step is not optional.

For oily skin: Use a lightweight, gel-based moisturiser labelled non-comedogenic.

For dry skin: Choose a rich, ceramide-infused cream for better barrier repair.

Primer:

Helps smooth the base and prevents makeup from settling into pores.

Use a lightweight, non-tinted primer; avoid overly mattifying or pigmented ones, which can be drying or irritating.

2. Choose smarter, skin-friendly makeup

Stick to oil-free, mineral-based, hypoallergenic makeup. These are less likely to clog pores or cause breakouts, especially important if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Look for hyaluronic acid: It's a powerful humectant that hydrates by attracting moisture. Foundations or tinted moisturisers with hyaluronic acid are a safer bet than those with oils, which can block pores.

Skip actives like Vitamin C or Niacinamide in makeup: While these ingredients work in skincare, they can oxidise when worn all day under the sun and sweat, sometimes leading to skin darkening or discolouration.

3. Tinted sunscreen

Consider sunscreen with a tint so that it acts as both a base and skin protection.(Shutterstock)

If you’re looking to simplify your routine, tinted sunscreens offer coverage and protection, making them a solid daily makeup alternative.

These not only even out skin tone but also offer better sun protection than regular sunscreen, especially for those prone to pigmentation.

4. Avoid heavy layers

Avoid layering too many products, especially “buildable” makeup that can suffocate skin if worn daily.

Apply in stages: Start with a thin layer of foundation or BB cream, then add concealer only where needed. At last, set with a translucent powder, not heavily pressed powders

This approach reduces product buildup and is easier to remove without tugging the skin.

5. Maintain brush hygiene

Makeup brushes can collect germs if not cleaned properly.(Shutterstock)

Never share makeup or brushes. Cross-contamination is real and can lead to breakouts or infections.

Clean tools weekly. Use a brush cleanser or baby shampoo to wash your tools and let them air-dry completely.

6. Take makeup breaks

Even if you wear makeup daily, carve out a few hours each day (especially post-work) to go makeup-free.

Letting your skin be bare helps oxygen reach skin cells, which boosts collagen production and allows your skin to repair itself.

7. Remove every trace of makeup properly

Remove your makeup correctly.(Shutterstock)

First step: Use a proper makeup remover, micellar water or oil-based, depending on your product type. Wipe until your cotton pad is completely free of makeup residue.

Second cleanse: Follow with a fragrance-free, detergent-free face wash to get rid of leftover residue.

Finish with moisturiser: Let skin breathe for a few minutes post-cleanse before applying a night cream or barrier repair cream.

8. Exfoliate twice a week

Use gentle exfoliants: Look for AHA-based toners or enzyme scrubs.

Don’t over-exfoliate; 2 times a week is enough to remove dead skin and help makeup apply smoothly without caking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.