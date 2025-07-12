Dull skin to sudden flare-ups: Dermatologist shares 5 skin issues that may be clues to underlying health conditions

Whether you are an open book or not, your face definitely makes you one. What shows up on your skin can silently reveal underlying issues about your internal health. While there are dedicated routines to care for these skin concerns, not paying close attention to them may mean missing out on what your body is trying to tell you. Whether it's as common as a flare-up or sudden dullness, skin conditions often require deeper understanding to uncover the roots. Underlying health issues often surface as skin problems.(Shutterstock)

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics (TEC) shared with HT Lifestyle that skin conditions go beyond just cosmetic concerns.

She said, “We are accustomed to thinking of the face as a canvas of our emotions. However, for those of us in the practice of skin health, it is also a diagnostic landscape. In this place, the subtle echoes of our internal well-being begin to surface before we are even aware of an imbalance. From sleep deprivation to long-term stress, from sun exposure to early signs of ageing, the face quietly registers it all. In clinical dermatology, what may seem like cosmetic concerns are often early messages. A persistent dullness in skin tone, a patch of pigmentation that resists fading, a faint asymmetry in facial structure, each of these can offer a clue to what lies beneath the surface"

Here are 5 skin concerns, as shared by Dr Rinky Kapoor and what they indicate about your inner health issues:

1. Dull skin

Sallow, pale skin may be a sign of dehydration.(Shutterstock)

Dull skin due to dehydration. Skin that feels tight and appears sallow or uneven is often not simply dry, but lacking in water. This can occur even in patients with oily skin types.

Poor sleep compounds this by reducing circulation and slowing the body’s natural repair mechanisms, making the skin appear fatigued.

In such cases, topical hydration may offer relief, but what the skin is asking for is more systemic water intake, sleep hygiene, and, when appropriate, hyaluronic acid-based skin boosters that support repair from within.

2. Pigmentation

Pigmentation disorders and dark patches can indicate a history of cumulative sun exposure, hormonal fluctuation, or inflammatory response.

Clinically, a combination of targeted laser-based therapies and topical depigmenting agents can help manage resistant forms of melasma and photodamage. These approaches work by addressing the deeper triggers of pigmentation, such as inflammation and hormonal imbalance, while gradually improving skin tone and clarity, especially for resistant melasma or photodamage.

3. Sensitive, acne-prone skin

Often, stress causes breakouts.(Shutterstock)

Stress, in particular, leaves an imprint. Stress activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, releasing cortisol and catecholamines that disrupt barrier function and trigger inflammation. But the skin also sends signals back, producing stress hormones in response to environmental triggers like UV light. This dialogue between the skin and the brain can become cyclical, with stressed skin reinforcing psychological stress and vice versa.

Clinically, this is seen in delayed wound healing, increased sensitivity, flare-ups of acne, eczema, or psoriasis, and a general sense of skin that is ‘overreacting’ to its surroundings.

4. Asymmetrical feature

Another subtle indicator is facial symmetry. While no face is perfectly symmetrical, sudden changes, a deeper fold on one side, uneven brow lift, or asymmetrical muscle tone can be early signs of neuromuscular imbalance, postural strain, or tissue fatigue.

These are not aesthetic flaws so much as somatic cues, and gentle interventions such as neuromodulators or thread lifts can offer correction while encouraging tissue realignment.

5. Fine lines

Fine lines indicate loss of collagen.(Shutterstock)

Signs of collagen decline, fine lines, laxity, and dryness often show up gradually and are among the earliest visual indicators of ageing skin. Left unaddressed, these can progress into deeper concerns over time.

Repeated facial expressions, especially in the upper third of the face, can deepen dynamic lines over time. Crow’s feet, forehead lines, and frown lines often begin as subtle etchings but may become more permanent with age and ongoing emotional stress.

Fortunately, they can be effectively slowed or even partially reversed with the right protocol. Treatments such as hyaluronic acid-based injectables, collagen inducers, and thread lifts are designed not to transform, but to preserve, working in harmony with the skin’s natural rhythm and respecting the individuality of each face.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.