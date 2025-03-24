Tired of stubborn pigmentation? These 6 skincare treatments deliver jaw-dropping results to erase dark spots

Although hyperpigmentation is a common and benign skin condition that can affect people of all skin types, it frequently becomes a prevalent worry for women over 40. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shweta Mishra, Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Sharva Clinic in New Delhi's Pitampura and Rohini, explained, “The disorder is caused by the skin producing too much melanin. However, a number of factors, such as sun exposure and hormone changes, intensify this mechanism as we age.” The secret to erasing dark spots: 6 best skincare treatments for hyperpigmentation revealed.(Image by Pexels)

Excess melanin production, which is frequently brought on by sun exposure, hormone fluctuations, inflammation or trauma, causes it to appear as dark patches or spots on the skin. Hyperpigmentation can affect one's self-confidence but it is not dangerous.

Here are the most effective treatments for hyperpigmentation and how to achieve significant improvements, as suggested by Dr Shweta Mishra -

1. Topical treatments: The first line of defense

Topical treatments are often the first approach to tackling hyperpigmentation. Ingredients like hydroquinone, kojic acid, arbutin, vitamin C and retinoids work by inhibiting melanin production and promoting cell turnover. These are particularly useful for mild to moderate pigmentation. Hydroquinone is considered the gold standard, but it should be used under medical supervision to avoid irritation or overuse effects. Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, helps brighten the skin and protect against further pigmentation.

Use the best kojic acid serum to enhance your skin health.(Adobe Stock)

2. Chemical peels for deeper exfoliation

For those looking for faster results, chemical peels can be highly effective. Chemical peels containing glycolic acid, salicylic acid, or lactic acid help exfoliate the top layers of the skin, reducing the appearance of pigmentation over time. Mild peels can be done at home but stronger, medical-grade peels should only be performed by a professional to minimise the risk of irritation or burns.

3. Laser therapy for stubborn pigmentation

Laser treatments offer dramatic improvements for persistent hyperpigmentation. Laser therapy, such as Q-switched Nd:YAG and fractional laser treatments, can break down melanin deposits and promote even skin tone. However, Dr Shweta Mishra cautioned that laser treatments require proper assessment and expertise. “Not all lasers are suitable for every skin type. It’s important to consult a specialist to determine the right laser for your pigmentation concerns.”

4. Microneedling with PRP for enhanced results

Microneedling, combined with Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), is another promising treatment. “Microneedling creates micro-injuries in the skin, stimulating collagen production and improving pigmentation. When combined with PRP, which contains growth factors, the results are even more pronounced,” said Dr Shweta Mishra. This treatment is particularly beneficial for those dealing with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation caused by acne or injuries.

Microneedling is a foundational treatment that involves using fine needles to create tiny micro injuries in the skin(Photo: Adobe Stock)

5. Sun protection: A non-negotiable step

Regardless of the treatment method, sun protection is crucial. Even the best treatments will not work if you don’t protect your skin from UV exposure. Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapplying it every two hours is essential to prevent further pigmentation.

6. Oral supplements and lifestyle modifications

Oral supplements containing antioxidants, glutathione, and vitamins C and E can aid in skin brightening from within. Lifestyle factors like maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and managing stress also play a role in skin health and pigmentation control.

Hyperpigmentation can be a challenging condition but with the right treatments and expert guidance, significant improvements are possible. Dr Shweta Mishra concluded, “A combination of treatments tailored to individual skin types and concerns yields the best results, If you're struggling with hyperpigmentation, consulting an experienced aesthetic professional can help you choose the most effective approach to achieve a clearer, more radiant complexion.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.