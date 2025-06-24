Struggling with jaw and chin acne? Dermatologist says it could be hormonal, shares 5 ways to treat them

Breakouts on the jaw and chin may indicate a health issue. Acne is not just a surface-level, skin-deep issue. It’s not always a case of sleeping with makeup on or using the wrong moisturiser. Acne can also signify hormonal imbalances. Understanding a more holistic approach to acne treatment is key to addressing it at the root. Hormonal imbalance results in acne.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, chief dermatologist and founder of One Skin Clinic in Faridabad, shared how to identify hormonal acne and the reasons behind this type.

She explained, “Many women get affected by hormonal acne, especially in the ages between 20s to 40s. Hormonal acne, as the name suggests, is attributed to an imbalance between androgenic hormones, namely testosterone. The result is high levels of skin sebum that are comedogenic and trigger skin breakouts. The affected areas include the jawline, chin as well and lower cheeks. The right management of hormonal acne requires good skincare practices, modified lifestyle and sometimes, even medical intervention.”

Often, acne may be mistaken for a skincare misstep, but this is not always the root cause. Some acne types have underlying health issues that may indicate the need for a broader treatment approach. Sharing more about triggers of hormonal acne, Dr Khushboo Jha elaborated, “Understanding the trigger is key. Hormonal acne is often linked with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), stress, poor diet that is full of sugary and processed foods or imbalanced levels of estrogen and progesterone. Resistant acne types often require dermatologist visits to rule out underlying health disorders. Hormonal acne is not just limited to being a skin concern; rather, it acts as a signal your body gives you for effectively treating it by addressing both internal imbalances as well as external appearance."

Dr Khushboo Jha shared 5 ways to approach hormonal treatment, following a more holistic route:

1. Follow a clean diet

Foods with a high glycemic index, like white bread, sugary snacks, and dairy they can spike insulin and aggravate acne.

Instead, focus on low-GI foods such as whole grains, leafy greens, berries, and omega-3-rich foods like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fatty fish. These help stabilise insulin and support hormonal balance.

2. Targeted skincare works best

Treat your skin with ingredients like niacinamide, retinoids, and azelaic acid(Shutterstock)

Cleanser: Choose a gentle, non-comedogenic face wash with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

Choose a gentle, non-comedogenic face wash with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. Treatment: Niacinamide, retinoids, and azelaic acid help unclog pores and reduce inflammation.

Niacinamide, retinoids, and azelaic acid help unclog pores and reduce inflammation. Moisturiser: Prefer using a lightweight and non-comedogenic moisturiser for good skin barrier defence.

Prefer using a lightweight and non-comedogenic moisturiser for good skin barrier defence. Sunscreen: Even if the skin is prone to breakouts, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 is non-negotiable.

Even if the skin is prone to breakouts, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 is non-negotiable. Avoid over-cleansing or scrubbing, which can worsen inflammation.

3. Use supplements

Spearmint tea has shown promising results in women dealing with hormonal acne, and studies show the linkage with its anti-androgenic properties.

Certain other supplements are great when it comes to dealing with hormonal acne, namely zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, evening primrose oil, inositol, etc.

4. Dermatologist-based treatments

Resistant cases require dermatologist consultation, who in turn might shift the treatment criteria and prescribe oral contraceptive pills.

They work wonders for regulating hormonal levels. Even spironolactone is quite effective when it comes to dealing with hormonal acne. It is a diuretic with special anti-androgenic properties, too.

Isotretinoin is considered in resistant cases, but it requires close monitoring by a healthcare professional.

Anticipating the results is common, but it would be a mistake to be impatient, as acne treatment may take time. Dr Khushboo Jha too emphasised the value of patience, and most importantly, being consistent with the treatment routine to see results. She said, "Patience is crucial. Hormonal acne takes time to respond. Results from skincare and medications can take 6–12 weeks to show. Be consistent and consult a dermatologist before making major changes.

