Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beauty secrets for glowing skin at 38 revealed: ‘Lots and lots of moisturiser’, no cold plunges

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in an interview shared by Vogue India on Instagram on June 14, answered a bunch of questions as she gave a peek into her simple and effective skincare routine. By prioritising moisturising, Samantha Ruth Prabhu maintains her skin's health and radiance. (Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

How she prevents moisture loss and hydrates skin

Samantha swears by moisturisers to nourish and protect her skin but revealed that she has not given slugging a try yet. Slugging skincare involves applying a thick layer of occlusive product, like petroleum jelly or a heavy moisturiser, to the skin, typically overnight, to lock in the moisturiser.

Sharing what her 'favourite skincare step from her routine' was, the actor said: “I think the lathering on the moisturiser in the end, like lots and lots of moisturiser.”

Samantha on cold plunges and mushroom coffee

Asked how her idea of beauty has evolved through different stages of her life, Samantha said she has 'learnt the hard way that beauty is as much about how you feel on the inside'. Samantha also revealed she was open to using face oils as part of her beauty routine and also liked the idea of face yoga for achieving a sculpted look.

The actor also said she would prefer using 'better products' than snail mucin serums and was 'open to trying' mushroom coffee (a type of coffee that combines regular coffee with medicinal mushroom extracts) but was not really into cold plunges (involves immersing yourself in cold water for a short period to reduce muscle inflammation and soreness), saying they are 'not for women'.

