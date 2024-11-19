Menu Explore
Seema Sajdeh's secret to ageless beauty that even Neelam Kothari has tried: What is slugging?

ByPuja Talwar
Nov 19, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Seema Sajdeh swears by slugging, a skincare technique that involves applying the humble Vaseline or petroleum jelly to your skin, usually overnight.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives continues to be the talk of the town. As they took fashionable digs at each other, the seven participants – Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and the three new faces from Delhi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha – even doled a few of their beauty and diet secrets. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body at 44 revealed

Seema Sajdeh is a fan of slugging. Here's all you need to know about her skincare technique. (Instagram/ Seema Sajdeh)
Seema Sajdeh is a fan of slugging. Here's all you need to know about her skincare technique. (Instagram/ Seema Sajdeh)

Seema Sajdeh swears by slugging

As art collector Shalini Passi’s liquid diet, which also included downing a generous shot of ghee every morning, makes headlines, we found a gem in designer Seema’s do-it-yourself (DIY) nighttime ritual: Slugging.

Even though the name sounds icky, it is anything but that. On season 3 of the show, she discusses the benefits of adding petroleum jelly on her skin with social media personality and BFF to the stars, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. We decided to get all the deets from her.

“It’s obvious as you get older your skin loses moisture. So whatever your nighttime routine, just lock it with a generous amount of Vaseline or petroleum jelly and go to sleep. In the morning, you will see your skin has taken in the moisture, leaving it glistening.” She further adds, “Neelam has always been worried about acne. I told her it won't aggravate it, and she tried it as well.”

Doctor inputs on slugging

Dr Kiran Sethi, renowned cosmetic dermatologist is a fan of the same, and says it’s extremely effective for the person who has dry, sensitive skin and is not acne-prone. “It creates a barrier between your skin, the elements and pollution. When you do that your skin retains the water, and you can stay more hydrated. So it prevents the epidermal water loss potential by a hundred per cent from escaping your skin.”

So, is slugging for all?

Dr Kiran Sethi says slugging is for all but comes with a caveat. "If you have very dry skin, you can do it every day, but if you are acne-prone, slugging may not be for you, because sometimes it could be obstructive to your pores.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.

