Seema Sajdeh opens up about Sohail Khan divorce, says 'kids come first': Here's how to navigate co-parenting after split

‘Kids happiness will always be our top priority’

Seema and Sohail eloped and married in 1998. They filed for divorce in 2022. Seema has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancé Vikram Ahuja. When asked how she and her ex-husband are co-parenting their sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Seema Sajdeh said, “They are the byproduct, and I believe that both of us, Sohail and me, have always tried to do right by our kids. And we have always strived to instill the correct morals and values in them."

She added, "At the end of the day, they need to know that, whatever happens, both their parents — their mother and father — will always be there for them, no matter what. Their happiness will always be our top priority. No questions asked: we come second; they come first.”

How to shield kids from negativity

Divorce can be confusing and unpredictable for children, who normally thrive on routine and consistency to feel safe. They could show signs of anxiety, which could result in behavioural issues, temper tantrums, and outbursts. Soon enough, parents — no matter how committed to co-parenting they are — could lose control. It's a frightening proposition for any parent. If you want to better understand your child, but are struggling, try these seven effective parent-kids bonding tips to create a safe space for difficult conversations.

3 tips to help you navigate co-parenting

If you are getting through divorce or co-parenting, in a 2017 interview with HT Life & Style, psychologists shared some ways to minimise disruption for the children, and how they can be shielded from the negativity of parents’ split.

Clinical psychologist Ekta Soni of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi said fault-finding should be avoided in front of children “There is no point bad-mouthing [each other] in front of the child, because good, bad or ugly, a parent remains a parent for the child,” she said.

Regularly seeing both parents is crucial for child’s mental well-being, to fill the vacuum created by the separation, and the lack of such contact can make the child suffer from depression. Counsellor Hena Akhtar said in the same 2017 article, “Time, space, freedom, respect and communication nurtures a relationship, keeping it healthy. It conveys a good message to the child, making the child more confident.”

Both the parents are equally important to children and, therefore, their special days are days that should be jointly celebrated. Ekta Soni said, “Whether it’s an achievement, sports day or annual day, both parents should attend and celebrate these days together. This way, the child doesn’t feel neglected nor do they feel the family equation has changed.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.