Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seema Sajdeh on rekindling love with the man she left for Sohail Khan: 'It’s not been easy...’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Oct 30, 2024 02:11 PM IST

In a new interview, Seema Sajdeh shared that it is tough to be a single woman, adding that “situationships are a recipe for disastrous mental health”.

Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh’s personal life is back in the spotlight. This time, for rekindling her relationship with businessman Vikram Ahuja, with whom she was engaged before eloping with Sohail Khan in 1998. And she admits that navigating this new bond has not been easy. Also read: Who is Vikram Ahuja? Mystery man Seema Sajdeh is dating after divorce from Sohail Khan; he has a Bobby Deol connect

Seema Sajdeh was previously married to actor Sohail Khan.
Seema Sajdeh was previously married to actor Sohail Khan.

Love life in spotlight

In a recent interview with India Today, Seema spoke about the new man in her life.

“It’s not been easy to navigate, especially from the point of view that we are not young anymore. I am not young. I have a history, I have two children, and my partner has two kids. There are a lot more people involved. It’s different when you break up and move on when you are younger. When you are older, you have to take everyone’s feelings and sentiments into account,” she said.

Seema added, “So, I think, from that point of view, it’s… I wouldn’t say hard, but there are a lot of things you need to be careful about. It’s not just about you anymore. Not about you and him. But, I think it’s organic. It happens when you least expect it. When they say, ‘Oh, you are single, you need to meet someone’, I be like, ‘Listen, dude, you can try all you want, but, it hits you at the time you least expect it".

In the interview, she also emphasised the importance of having a partner in life. Seema shared that it is tough to be a single woman, and “situationships are a recipe for disastrous mental health”.

Seema called herself older school and said she is not up for casual relationships.

More about Seema’s life

Seema's appearance on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives catapulted her to newfound stardom but also brought her personal life under the spotlight. Seema shared her experiences with marital troubles and separation from her husband Sohail Khan in a candid revelation.

Seema and Sohail Khan met in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998. Back in 2022, after 24 years of marriage, they filed for divorce. They share two sons - Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

In the third season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema was candid about moving on in her life. She shared that she is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja, the man she was engaged to before eloping with Sohail Khan.

The show also introduced three Delhi-based socialities this season--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. The season premiered on Netflix on October 18.

Get World Cup ready...
See more
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //