Seema Sajdeh on rekindling love with the man she left for Sohail Khan: 'It’s not been easy...’

Love life in spotlight

In a recent interview with India Today, Seema spoke about the new man in her life.

“It’s not been easy to navigate, especially from the point of view that we are not young anymore. I am not young. I have a history, I have two children, and my partner has two kids. There are a lot more people involved. It’s different when you break up and move on when you are younger. When you are older, you have to take everyone’s feelings and sentiments into account,” she said.

Seema added, “So, I think, from that point of view, it’s… I wouldn’t say hard, but there are a lot of things you need to be careful about. It’s not just about you anymore. Not about you and him. But, I think it’s organic. It happens when you least expect it. When they say, ‘Oh, you are single, you need to meet someone’, I be like, ‘Listen, dude, you can try all you want, but, it hits you at the time you least expect it".

In the interview, she also emphasised the importance of having a partner in life. Seema shared that it is tough to be a single woman, and “situationships are a recipe for disastrous mental health”.

Seema called herself older school and said she is not up for casual relationships.

More about Seema’s life

Seema's appearance on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives catapulted her to newfound stardom but also brought her personal life under the spotlight. Seema shared her experiences with marital troubles and separation from her husband Sohail Khan in a candid revelation.

Seema and Sohail Khan met in the mid-90s and eloped to marry in 1998. Back in 2022, after 24 years of marriage, they filed for divorce. They share two sons - Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

In the third season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema was candid about moving on in her life. She shared that she is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja, the man she was engaged to before eloping with Sohail Khan.

The show also introduced three Delhi-based socialities this season--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi. The season premiered on Netflix on October 18.