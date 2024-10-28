Seema Sajdeh was ‘worried’ for her kids after death threats to Salman Khan: 'Concerned for everyone's safety'

Seema Sajdeh, who is currently seen on the reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, reacted to the death threats to Salman Khan. The fashion designer, in an interview with India Today, expressed concerns for the safety of the Khan family including her sons - Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. (Also read: ‘Salman Khan can’t sleep properly’: Zeeshan Siddique says actor calls him every night since Baba Siddique’s death) Seema Sajdeh recently reacted to death threats to Salman Khan and his family.

Seema Sajdeh on death threats to Salman Khan

Seema, who was previously married to Sohail Khan, stated, “I was still married to Sohail when we started filming the very first season of the show (The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives). I have two beautiful kids with him (Sohail). There will always be this bond with him and the members of the Khan family which we share irrespective of us moving forward with our individual lives.”

She further said, “When there was news about threats that were floating, I, of course, was worried for my kids and more so for everyone, to be honest. It sure does bother you because you’re, at the end of the day, concerned about everyone’s safety.”

Seema Sajdeh-Sohail Khan relationship

Seema and Sohail were married to each other from 1998 to 2022. They had an Arya Samaj wedding before the nikkah (a contract between the bride and the groom as per Islamic rituals). The ex-couple has two sons - Nirvan and Yohan.

Lawrence Boshnoi's death threats to Salman Khan

Salman and his father, Salim Khan, recently received multiple death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence has claimed his enmity with Salman is over the blackbuck poaching case. He has demanded that Salman visit the Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan and ask for forgiveness and threatened with dire consequences otherwise. Shooters of the Lawrence gang even fired shots outside Salman's house earlier this year.

The Mumbai Police have increased security cover for Salman amid these threats from Lawrence. Police have said that the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a friend of Salman's, may also be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Salman Khan feud.