Seema Sajdeh lauds Salman Khan for showing up to console Malaika Arora: ‘That’s what makes them the family they are'

It was a special moment when Salman Khan and his entire family showed up at Malaika Arora's home to console her and her family after her father's death last month. Now, in an interview with News18, Malaika's fellow former Khan household bahu, Seema Sajdeh lauded the family for the gesture. (Also Read – Bigg Boss 18: After Muskan Bamne, Nyra Banerjee evicted from Salman Khan's show) Seema Sajdeh lauds Salman Khan for showing up for Malaika Arora after her father's death

What Seema said

“They are rocks. When it comes to a crisis or if you need anything, they are all there. That’s what makes them this family they are,” Seema said when asked about the Khan family showing up for Malaika. Seema also visited Malaika's home after her father's death in order to console her friend. We saw the intimate bonding they and their sons share even after separating from the Khan family, on season 2 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Seema moves on

Seema, who separated from Salman's brother, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, a couple of years ago, revealed on season 3 of her Netflix India reality show earlier this month that she's moved on in her love life. After living in Worli, away from the Khan family's home turf of Bandra, for a year, she moved back to Bandra. An entrepreneur and streetwear designer now, Seema revealed that she's back with Vikram Ahuja, whom she first got engaged with in the 1990s, before running away from the altar and marrying Sohail instead. Seema and Sohail also co-parent two sons – Nirvaan and Yohan.

Meanwhile, Malaika married Salman's brother, actor Arbaaz Khan, in 1997. They became parents to Arhaan Khan. However, the duo separated in 1997. Arbaaz tied the knot with make-up designer Sshura Khan earlier this year. Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years, but they've gone their separate ways now. Arbaaz, Sshura, Sohail, Salman, their father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, stepmother and veteran actor Helen, and sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri all showed up to console Malaika and her family after her father Anil Arora's death.

On the work front, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 18 and will be next seen in Sikandar.