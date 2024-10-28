Bigg Boss 18: After Muskan Bamne, Nyra Banerjee evicted from Salman Khan's show

Rohit Shetty announces contestant who was evicted

The contestants who were nominated were Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Nyra Banerjee, and Avinash Mishra. Rohit Shetty came inside the house and said, "Salman bhai nein yeh zimmadari di hai ki aap mein se kisi ek ko yeh khabar dun ki unka safar yahi khatam horaha hai (Salman has given me the responsibility to inform one of you that your journey is ending here)."

Nyra out of show after Muskan Bamne

“Aur aaj unka iss ghar mein aakhri din hai. Aap charo mein se, jise janta ne sabse kam votes diye hai woh hai Nyra (Today is their last day in the house. The audience have given the lowest votes to Nya among the four of you).” Nyra replied, "I thought as much." As Nyra bid everyone goodbye, Shrutika told her, “You don't deserve to go.” Nyra said, “It's ok.”

Why was Muskan evicted

Earlier, Muskan Bamne was eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 as her co-contestants said that she didn't make any significant contribution inside the house. Bigg Boss, after her eviction, had announced that another elimination would take place in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

About Bigg Boss

The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Arfeen Khan, and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema.