Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra, tells him ‘Aap khud apna vinash…’ Watch

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan did not mince his words as he lashed out at contestant Avinash Mishra. In the new teaser promo of the show shared by the makers, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Avinash for his inappropriate behaviour inside the house over the last few days, when he was given the responsibility of distributing ration items. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra get into an ugly fight. Watch) Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra received a call out from host Salman Khan.

Salman schools Avinash

Salman reminded Avinash that last week there was an accusation leveled against him that women do not feel safe around him. But it turns out that when he does the same character assassination on some other woman in the house, where does it stand?

He went on to add how Chahat Panday went to ask for food but she did not receive it. He said, “Aap kya iss ghar ke bhagwaan hai? Aap ko villain bankar Colors TV par dikhna hain. Abhi tak aap colourful lag rahe the ab aap grey shade mein lag rahe ho! There’s a thin line between being frank and rude, you have crossed that line. Naam aapka Avinash hai par aap khud apna vinash kar doge. Vinash. Khatam. (Are you the god inside the house? You want to become the villain of this show it seems. You are destroying your name inside the house. Finished).”

More details

In the last few episodes, several contestants were upset with Avinash's behaviour after he refused to distribute the ration with the contestants even when the contestants sacrificed precious items from their belongings. He also got into a war of words with Arfeen, while Shrutika slammed him for his hypocrisy.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.