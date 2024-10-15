Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra get into an ugly fight. Watch

Bigg Boss 18: The reality show does not disappoint when it comes to fights and clashes between the contestants. Just a few days in, and the drama has already begun. This time, it was the war of words between Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra which was the highlight of the last episode. The two fought over a disagreement over household duties and came down to passing personal remarks. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Guess who got evicted on the first weekend ka vaar episode? Donkey Gadhraj) Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra got into a war of words.

Avinash and Karan fight

In the episode, Karan was seen working out in the garden area, when a shirtless Avinash came in and reminded to wash the utensils after making tea. Karan then called Avinash ‘Ashish’, and he replied, “This is Bigg Boss 18. This is Avinash Mishra. Naam yaad rakhna, zindagi bhar yaad rahega (Remember the name; you will remember it for the rest of your life).” To this, Karan said, “Jaanta kaun hai tere ko (Who knows you)?” Avinash replied, “Jo insaan show jeet ke aaya hai fir bhi usko log nahi jaan rahe hain (The person who has won a show is still not recognized by people).”

'Papa se panga liya tune!'

Karan said that his name is added on the winners list, as he won the last season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He then told Avinash, “Tumhare saath kya he? Ek show se nikala hua! Papa se panga liya he tune! You are number 37. Tere jaise 36 logo ko abhi sidha kar ke aaraha hoon (What is your name associated with? You were kicked out from a show. I have seen many like you and straightend them out).”

The theme for Bigg Boss 18 is Time Ka Taandav, which promises plenty of twists. The tagline reads, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).”

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.