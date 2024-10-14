Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence on whether he ‘raised hands’ on his ex-wives; Salman Khan asks about FIRs

Bigg Boss 18 contestant, actor Karan Veer Mehra has talked about if he ever raised his hands on ex-wives Devika Mehra and Nidhi Seth. On the latest episode of the show, host Salman Khan played a clip from the grand premiere in which contestant Arfeen Khan spoke about Karan Veer. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra teases Shrutika, says her husband must be in Bangkok by now. Watch) Karan Veer Mehra spoke to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18.

What Arfeen, his wife said about Karan Veer

In the clip, Arfeen said that Karan Veer would be "competitive", adding that it would be easier to "trigger" him. When Salman asked who was the "most rude" person, Arfeen's wife Sara Arfeen, who stood next to him, named Karan Veer. Arfeen added, "Karan Veer is going to be biggest trouble...I think he is an aggressive person, he can be violent, maybe even to the opposite sex. He will fight anything for identity."

Salman asks Karan Veer about FIRs

Salman next asked Karan Veer about his two recent breakups in the episode. Karan Veer was married and divorced twice--Devika Mehra (2009-2018) and ​Nidhi Seth ​2021-2023). The actor asked Karan Veer if any FIR or complaint was filed by his ex-wives about him or if they ever accused him of physical violence and abuse. Karan Veer said, "Nahi (No) sir." Arfeen then clarified what he meant.

What Karan Veer and Arfeen talked about

Inside the house, Karan Veer asked Arfeen about what he meant by his comment during the grand premiere. After Arfeen explained, Karan Veer said, "In my entire being with both my ex-wives, I've never raised my hands on any of them. Of course, we got into arguments, bohut kuch huwa hai (many things have happened). But aesa nahi hua ki FIR hogaya aur maine mara (But it didn't happen that an FIR was filed and I hit them)."

Who is Karan Veer

Karan Veer was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was also seen in Bollywood movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and others.

About Bigg Boss 18

The 18th season of the show also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Hema Sharma, Eisha Singh and Shrutika. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav and it premieres on Colors TV and JioCinema.