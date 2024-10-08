Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehta teases Shrutika, says her husband must be in Bangkok by now. Watch

Bigg Boss 18 has kicked off with a bunch of fights and lots of fun. This year's big yapper is undeniably Shrutika Arjun, a Tamil actor who’s delivered ‘four back-to-back flops’. We don't say it, she does. In a new promo for Tuesday's episode, we see her sharing a light moment with Karan Veer Mehra. Karan Veer Mehra pulled Shrutika Arjun's leg on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Bangkok plans for husband

It's morning time and Karan is on an exercise bike for his workout. Shrutika is talking to him about her husband, Arjun. He teases her saying, “Think about what Arjun must be up to. He must be looking at you but you can't see him.” She smacks his knee, telling him to stop. “No matter what he is up to, he just should not chat with any other girl,” she says.

Karan tells her, “Ab kahan chat karega. Woh seedha Bangkok jaega (He won't chat with anyone now. He must be planning a Bangkok trip)." Bangkok is infamous for its sex tourism. No wonder Shrutika was shocked and out of words.

Fans found Shrutika's antics cute. “Shruthika😍 tamil people only knows Shruti is very kind hearted person,” wrote a fan. “How cute she is,” another mentioned. “Down south Shrutika is quite famous and known for her expressive and funny mannerisms. She neither copies anyone nor being camera conscious. Do give her a chance! She'll be a good entertainer,” wrote another.

A girl in love

Another clip showed Shrutika chatting with Shilpa Shirodkar about Arjun, calling him a ‘green forest’. She told her that Arjun is the reason she is happy and he celebrates all her successes. She said she often wonders if she ‘even deserves him.’ Shilpa called her love for Arjun ‘so sweet.’

She has by now told every contestant in the house about her love story with Arjun, how they met, got married and more.