Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal tells Tajinder Singh Bagga ‘bhoot bana dunga’ over rash driving incident

Season 18 of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss has just begun, but the contestants are already feuding over controversies from their past on day 1 of the show. The show's latest promo sees Rajat Dalal getting into an argument with Tajinder Singh Bagga. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 final list of contestants: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more) Rajat Dalal lost his cool after Tajinder Singh Bagga brought up a past incident on Bigg Boss 18.

Rajat Dalal threatens Tajinder Singh Bagga

Rajat is a controversial social media influencer who has often run into trouble for threatening people. In August this year, he drove at a speed of 143 kmph on a busy road, allegedly hitting a biker and remarking, “Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai. (It’s okay that he fell, this is a daily thing)” A case was booked against him, according to PTI. He got into an argument with BJP leader Tajinder over it.

After Rajat told his housemates that “Chaar din mein chaar case lage the, aur abhi vo gaadi wala scene hua. (I had four cases on me in four days, most recent was the driving one)” When he asked Tajinder, “Pure bharat ne video dekhi, aapne bike girte hue dekhi? (The whole country saw the video, did anyone see the bike fall?)” to which the politician replied in affirmative.

Rajat lost his cool and said, “Jhoot kyu bol rahe ho? Gate beech mei hain bhaisaab, mei do minute main mazak bana deta. Apne hishaab se baat karo main bhoot bana dunga. (Why are you lying? There’s a gate in between or I would’ve beat you up. Stay in your limits)” even as Tajinder tried to explain.

Tajinder isn’t new to controversies, either. According to ANI, he was briefly arrested by Punjab Police in 2022 on charges related to incitement and inflammatory social media posts.

About Bigg Boss 18

The latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on Colours TV on Sunday evening. Apart from Rajat and Tajinder, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Hema Sharma, Gunratan Sadavarte, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik are also contestants the show.