Shilpa Shirodkar reveals looking for work before Bigg Boss 18: But people were not ready to even meet me

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has shared that she was looking for work before deciding to be a part of Bigg Boss 18. In an interview with Indian Express, Shilpa said that though she wanted to work, people told her there was no work. She also added that they were not ready to even meet her. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18 final list of contestants: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and more) Shilpa Shirodkar is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa on being part of Bigg Boss 18

Speaking about her decision to do Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa said, “Honestly, I am a huge fan of the show. Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself. I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it’s my job, so what better platform than this for me?”

Shilpa talks about looking for work

She said, “I have been asked this a lot and I have always said that yes I was looking for work before Bigg Boss, but nobody answers your phone and if they do, they diplomatically say that nothing is happening as of now in the industry. They shall call back when there is an opportunity, this has happened with me off late. I am an actor, I want to work, for me, Bigg Boss is also work. People look at it differently, but it’s a job. My goal to do this is to get more work afterward, I am not being fake or diplomatic here, I was seeking work, but people were not ready to even meet me.”

About Shilpa's career

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Then, she was part of some commercially successful movies including Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan among others.

Shilpa established herself as a star in Bollywood. She has given some memorable roles by working with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others. Shilpa is the younger sister of Namrata Shirodkar, former actor and wife of Mahesh Babu.