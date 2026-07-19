Harshad Chopda makes shocking confession about self-harm after heartbreak on Lock Upp 2: ‘The scars are still there’

Television actor Harshad Chopda got emotional on Lock Upp season 2 as he spoke about a deeply personal incident from his past that he had never shared publicly. In a heartfelt conversation with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the actor revealed that a painful breakup in his early 20s had driven him to attempt self-harm, leaving him with scars that still remind him of that difficult time. Harshad Chopda recalls the self-harm incident on Lock Upp 2.

The conversation came after Harshad landed in the bottom three contestants and used his lifeline to avoid eviction. Looking back on one of the darkest phases of his life, the actor spoke honestly about the heartbreak, the regret, and the life lesson he has carried with him ever since.

Harshad Chopda recalls the self-harm incident Harshad shared that the incident happened when he was 23 and had only recently moved to Mumbai. He was in his first serious relationship, which lasted about 8 to 9 months. One day, his girlfriend called and confessed that she had cheated on him, saying she did it to make him jealous. The conversation left him shattered and, in that moment of overwhelming heartbreak, he ended up hurting himself. “Maine apna haath kaat liya (I cut my hand),” he confessed.

Looking back at that day, Harshad said, “The scars are still there. Nothing happened after that. I woke up and started to panic. I had already injured my leg, so I could barely walk.” Even with his injured leg, he somehow managed to reach a nearby hospital. But the ordeal did not end there. The doctors told him they would have to inform the police, leaving him terrified.

Recalling that frightening moment, he said, “I begged them, pleaded with them, and then it finally sank in. Then I promised never to harm myself again.”

He says he wanted physical pain to overpower emotional pain Reflecting on that phase of his life, Harshad said he was trying to make his pain feel smaller by replacing it with physical pain. Today, he looks back at that decision with regret and says it completely changed the way he deals with difficult moments. "I wanted to feel so much pain that this pain would be nothing in front of that. Now, whenever I am in a similar situation, I remind myself to never do it again," he explained.

Harshad also shared that he was still finding his feet in Mumbai at the time. Young, living alone and emotionally overwhelmed, he didn't fully understand the gravity of what he had done. He kept the entire incident to himself and never even told his father about it.

"Nobody knows this secret, not even my father. I lived here alone. I didn't know the consequences. Had I died in this, it was okay, but I survived, and another panic set in. I just had to live. She came back, and we carried on. I was stupid; it was foolish," Harshad said.