Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi celebrate big wins of Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Committee Kurrollu at National Awards

Congratulating director Sukumar on his National Award, the production house wrote, “When vision meets brilliance, history follows ❤️‍🔥 Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer award for #Pushpa2 at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards 🏆A phenomenal achievement and honor for one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers ❤️ #WildFirePushpa.”

Mythri Movie Makers was quick to celebrate the film's double win, sharing heartfelt posts for both Sukumar and the costume design team on social media.

It was a memorable day for the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule at the 72nd National Film Awards. Sukumar was recognised as Best Screenplay Writer, while Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma took home the award for Best Costume Designer. The victories sparked celebrations across the industry, with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi , and many others congratulating the winners and cheering Telugu cinema's impressive run at this year's awards.

The makers also applauded costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for bringing the world of Pushpa 2 to life through their memorable costumes. Sharing another post, they wrote, “Congratulations to #DeepaliNoor and #SheetalSharma on winning the Best Costume Designer award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for #Pushpa2 ❤️‍🔥 From the very first look, the costumes became iconic and were the talk of the town. A truly well-deserved honor ✨#WildFirePushpa.”

Allu Arjun congratulates the winners Leading the celebrations was Allu Arjun, who congratulated not only his Pushpa 2 collaborators but also winners from across the country. The actor praised Sukumar, the costume designers, and several Telugu films recognised this year.

He wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. 👏🏆A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu on winning the Best Screenplay award for #Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design."

Arjun added, "Spl Congratulations to my cousin @IamNiharikaK and the #CommitteeKurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup. Delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with #Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, #VenkyAtluri garu receiving Best Dialogues for #LuckyBaskhar, #35ChinnaKathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and #ArundevPothula winning Best Child Artist. Congratulations once again to every winner. Here's to celebrating the very best of Indian cinema.”