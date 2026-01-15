Allu Arjun says his Pushpa 2 The Rule dialogue in Japanese at film's premiere in Tokyo, audience cheers for him. Watch

The clip was shared with the caption, "Konnichiwa, Japan. Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere (fire emoji). Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd (clapping emoji). Grand release in Japan on January 16th."

Arjun stood on stage inside the theatre facing a sea of fans. As he said his lines, the audience cheered for him and clapped well. Arjun's Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna was also seen standing next to him on the stage. As the audience smiled and applauded, the actors were seen bowing and thanking them. Pushpa 2 The Rule will release in Japan on January 16.

Actor Allu Arjun , who is currently in Japan for the release of Pushpa 2 The Rule, on Thursday attended the premiere of the film in Tokyo. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official page of the film shared a clip of Arjun speaking a dialogue from his film in Japanese.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "When Tokyo cheers for a Telugu actor in Japanese. This is called international mass! Icon Star Allu Arjun boundaries don’t exist!" A person wrote, "Global star! What a fanbase!" A comment read, "This is amazing! How they cheered for him."

In a few other photos, Arjun was seen interacting with fans, posing for photos and signing autographs. A few days ago, Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were seen departing from Hyderabad for Japan.