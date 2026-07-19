Nick Jonas has a romantic birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 44. Watch a glimpse of their Spain vacation
As Priyanka Chopra turned 44 on July 18, Nick Jonas had a sweet birthday wish for her. Take a look.
Actor Priyanka Chopra turned 44 on July 18, and to celebrate her special day, unseen stills from her upcoming Telugu film Varanasi were released. A day later, Nick Jonas made a special post for her birthday, showing just how much he loves his wife.
Nick Jonas’ romantic birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra
On Sunday, Nick posted a short video on his Instagram that appears to show a vacation in Spain. The video pans from the beautiful view aboard their yacht to Priyanka, all smiles as she poses in a bikini and a cover-up. With sunglasses and a bandanna on, the actor seems relaxed as she gives him a flying kiss.
“¡Feliz cumpleaños! Mi amor (Happy birthday, my love),” he wrote in the post’s caption with a heart emoji. Café de Granada – Acoustic Flamenco Guitar by Navrexo is the song he used to wish her on the day.
When Nick Jonas DM’d Priyanka Chopra
Recently, when Priyanka appeared on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Nick looked back at how they began dating. Revealing that his brother, Kevin Jonas, was the one who introduced him to Quantico, the singer-actor also shared a screenshot of his text to her.
Nick's first message read, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Priyanka replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this." As Joe Jonas and Kevin read out the messages, Nick and Priyanka couldn't stop laughing and looked visibly embarrassed.
About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
After Nick sent Priyanka a DM in 2016, the two stayed in touch before meeting at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. They walked the Met Gala red carpet together later that year, sparking rumours of a romance. In 2018, Nick proposed, and they tied the knot later that year in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since their wedding, the couple has been quite vocal about their love for each other on social media and in interviews.
Priyanka Chopra’s return to India
Priyanka is returning to Indian cinema after years with the SS Rajamouli film, Varanasi. The film starring Mahesh Babu as Rudhra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, sees her play Mandakini. Stills from the film released on Priyanka’s birthday showed her looking powerful in a sheer black corset. The film is scheduled to release in April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.