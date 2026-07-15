'He knows stuff I don't': Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is her source for Bollywood gossip
Priyanka Chopra shared that Nick Jonas provides her with Bollywood gossip, often being more informed about celebrity break-ups than she is.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed an unexpected source for all her Bollywood gossip, her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Appearing on the Hey Jonas podcast with the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka admitted that Nick is often better informed than she is about celebrity break-ups and industry buzz, leaving everyone in stitches with their candid conversation.
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas is well updated with Bollywood gossips
Nick revealed that one of the things he has enjoyed most during his eight years with Priyanka is keeping up with Bollywood gossip. Priyanka then admitted that she gets most of her updates about celebrity break-ups and industry gossip from Nick, saying, "It is true, though. He knows stuff even I don't know. I don't know when someone's broken up with someone, and you're always the one to tell me."
Sharing an example, Priyanka said, "It usually happens when I'm texting someone and I'd be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, thank you.'"
When Kevin asked him to reveal where he gets his updates from, Nick laughed and said, "I can't say names. These are friends of ours. There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I'm not going to say which ones."
Joe then asked whether those accounts were the Bollywood equivalent of celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi. Agreeing, Nick responded, "Yeah. There's some good tea, though. There are all these storylines you've got to follow."
Priyanka jokingly interrupted, saying, "Oh my God, don't get me into trouble." Nick quickly added, "No, you're not getting in trouble. But generally, the culture is just different. So some of the storylines that I like to follow are where there's, perhaps, extracurricular activities outside." Priyanka immediately chimed in, "The one guy with multiple extracurricular activities."
Priyanka further revealed that Nick often talks about Bollywood and has a keen interest in the industry. However, she joked that what fascinates him the most is keeping up with the latest Bollywood gossip.
About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Nick and Priyanka's love story began when Nick sent her a direct message on social media after a mutual friend suggested they should meet. They stayed in touch before meeting each other in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The same year, they also attended the Met Gala together. Their romance officially blossomed in 2018. After dating for just a few months, Nick proposed to Priyanka during a holiday in Crete, Greece, on July 19, 2018. The couple tied the knot in Udaipur the same year in a grand wedding, which included both Hindu and Christian rituals. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.