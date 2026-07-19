Christopher Nolan says The Odyssey pushed him to his limit, plans at least a 3-year break from directing

After delivering one of the most ambitious films of his career, filmmaker Christopher Nolan is probably going to take that much-needed break. The Oscar-winning director has revealed that he plans to stay away from directing for at least three years after The Odyssey, admitting the massive production pushed both him and his crew to their breaking point. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan during the premiere of the film The Odyssey, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Nolan says The Odyssey tested everyone's stamina Speaking to Today, Christopher opened up about just how demanding making The Odyssey turned out to be. The filmmaker admitted that the sheer scale of the project pushed him and everyone working on it to their physical limits. “I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina, I think,” he said

For Christopher, though, that level of difficulty came with the territory. He felt a story as grand as The Odyssey was never meant to be easy to bring to life. “I mean, it's The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We're not doing the job right, making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn't seem difficult,” he added.

The production also broke new ground as the first commercial feature shot entirely with IMAX cameras. Because the cameras are large, heavy and far more complex to work with, the crew had to come up with new ways to film several sequences without compromising his vision.

Recalling the moment he pitched the idea to the IMAX team, Christopher stated that if they were ever going to fulfil their dream of shooting the entire movie that way, that particular project was the one, likening it to The Odyssey.

The Odyssey brings Homer's classic tale to life Inspired by Homer's timeless Greek epic, The Odyssey tells the story of King Odysseus and his decade-long struggle to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, alongside Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as their son, Telemachus. The ensemble cast also includes Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Lupita Nyong'o in the dual roles of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra.

The film arrived in theatres on July 17, 2026, with a runtime of nearly three hours. The film also had its Mumbai premiere, with Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas in attendance. They did the screenings, premiere and media interactions during their two-day trip. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film has opened strongly at the box office, collecting ₹47.03 crore worldwide.