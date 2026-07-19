Exclusive| Aanand L Rai says he and Akshay Kumar now have a National Award as a team: Koi aur award nahi par seedha ye

Aanand L Rai was in an edit room on Saturday evening working on a film, and when he exited the room, he was a National Award-winning director. At the 72nd National Film Awards announced on Saturday, Aanand L Rai won Best Director in the non-feature film category for Statue Of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek. As he talks to us, the excitement is palpable in his voice. Aanand L Rai on his National Film Award “It comes like a blessing that the intent you did your work with, it is appreciated for that intent as someone is watching it. It's a blessing,” he says, recalling how he got the big news. “Just half an hour before the announcement, there were whispers that something special might be there. But I had to go to an edit room just before the announcement. I went in at 5pm and I came out around 7.30pm and my phone was on silent throughout. When I came out, I had these bunch of messages on my phone and my team was outside the edit room waiting with flowers, chocolates and big smiles.”

Directing a documentary was a new avenue for Rai too and he insists he came out learning a lot from it. “The one good thing that you learn from such recognition is that har baar kuch naya karte rehna chahiye life mein. You should not limit yourself. My reason for doing this film was that we had a pure intent and it was something new for me to do. I was more into feature films so this was my first time doing this. But the process remains the same. You have to follow your gut and instincts and that paid off. Ek hi cheez baar baar na kar ke kuch naya karna aur usme excel karna, I was very happy doing it. It was a different screenplay, storytelling, so I was happy.” He adds, “You know about certain things but when you do them on your own, you learn and you evolve. Even fiction does the same. It is very exciting and I got to learn a lot of new things.”