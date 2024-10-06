Rajat Dalal to contest in Bigg Boss 18? Know all about the controversial influencer

The 18th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on October 6. While Colours TV has been releasing numerous promos teasing who the contestants on the show would be, reports state that Rajat Dalal might also be one of them. Know all about the controversial fitness trainer and influencer. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey to join Salman Khan's show?) Rajat Dalal is a fitness trainer and a social media influencer who's controversial.

Who is Rajat Dalal?

Rajat has 1.1 million Instagram followers and 231k YouTube subscribers. His bio describes him as a fitness trainer and digital creator. Hailing from Faridabad, Rajat posts pictures and videos of his training sessions on social media. Outlook reported in September that his dream is to open gyms where people of all fitness levels can have access. He even made a video on YouTube in September talking about the safety of women. However, looking at his social media posts, one wouldn’t gauge his controversial side.

PTI reports that in September this year, Rajat was booked for rash driving after allegedly hitting a biker. He feuded with Ajaz Khan in July and supported Elvish Yadav over a video. News18 reports that in June, Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager over a video. In March, the Haryana police had to intervene when the influencer threatened Rajveer Singh Shisodia in a video over a feud.

Bigg Boss 18

This season’s Bigg Boss will run on the theme of ‘time’. Salman recently shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, where he announced the Time Ka Tandav theme. In it, he talked to his past and future selves in AI-generated versions. This year's house is decorated with cave and fort-like interiors, a unique jail and a Turkish hammam bathroom.

Apart from Rajat, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey are rumoured to be on the list of contestants apart from influencers like Hema Sharma, life coach Arfeen Khan, lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte and more. The prize money for winning the show is reported to be approximately ₹50 Lakh, which is the same as last season.