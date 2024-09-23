Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar confirmed as contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18: Report

Who is Shilpa Shirdokar?

She is the younger sister of former actor Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata is married to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar (1989), co-starring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.

Shilpa starred opposite Anil Kapoor in the 1990 film Kishen Kanhaiya; Shilpa was also seen in films such as Trinetra (1991) and Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995) and Mrityudand (1997). After a 13-year hiatus, she made her comeback to acting, this time on television in the Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013.

Who else will be seen on Bigg Boss 18?

Sources also revealed in the The Indian Express report that actor Nyrraa Banerji, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi last year, is set to enter the house. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dheeraj Dhoopar are also expected to be seen on the show alongside actor Nia Sharma. As per fresh reports, actor Isha Koppikar was also roped in for the show, but she has now opted out of Bigg Boss 18.

New Bigg Boss promo

The first promo for Bigg Boss 18, which was released last week, featured only Salman's voice introducing this season's theme: 'Time Ka Tandav' (the havoc of time). A new promo clip dropped on Sunday night, showcasing Salman in a dark blue shirt and black suit, standing atop a massive ticking clock.

In the video, he elaborates on the theme, stating that while the Bigg Boss eye has traditionally focused on the present, it will now also explore the past and future. Salman is seen embarking on a journey reminiscent of a time machine, surrounded by hourglasses, masks, and cameras. He concludes with a reiteration of the season's theme, 'Time ka Tandav.'

The previous season, Bigg Boss 17, saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner. With Salman back at the helm, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable season.