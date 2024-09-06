Salman Khan confirms broken ribs at Bigg Boss event; tells paparazzi to be ‘careful’. Watch

On road to recovery

The confirmation comes just days after the actor was spotted showing signs of discomfort at a kids' event, where he was seen frequently clutching his side and struggling to sit down and stand up. Despite his visible pain, Salman had chosen not to cancel his appearance.

He once again kept up with his professional commitment when he stepped out for a photoshoot of the upcoming season of TV show, Bigg Boss. On Thursday, at the shoot, he told the gathered paparazzi that two of his ribs are broken.

In a recent video, Salman is seen making his way to his vanity van, surrounded by a swarm of photographers. As he navigates through the crowd, he politely cautions them to keep a safe distance, saying, “Aaram se, do pasliyan tooti hain (Be careful, I have two broken ribs).”

As soon the video emerged online, his fans dropped good wishes to Salman, hoping for his fast recovery. “Get well soon Salman Bhai,” one person wrote. “Always the Bhai,” another person commented. “It’s time Mr Salman Khan took his rib injury seriously. My prayers are for his early recovery,” one person shared, with another fan writing, “Nothing is more important than health… take care Salman sir.”

More about the injury

Recently, Salman demonstrated his dedication to his commitments when he attended the Bacche Bole Morya event in Mumbai, despite sustaining a rib injury on the same day. Several videos and photos from the event showed the actor visibly wincing in pain as he touched his rib cage, sparking concern among his fans.

However, organiser Amruta Fadnavis praised Salman's commitment, saying, "Despite being hurt and unwell, he still made it to the event, showcasing his dedication to the environment. Thank you, Salman."

A source close to the actor later confirmed the injury but assured that it was not severe, stating to ANI, “Salman is doing fine, and the shoot for Sikandar is proceeding as scheduled, without any delays.”

Salman's next film

Salman Khan's next big project, Sikandar, is gearing up for a release on the occasion of Eid next year. Directed by the filmmaker AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be an exciting addition to Salman's diverse filmography. The movie will also feature actor Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman, marking a fresh on-screen pairing that has already generated significant buzz.