Salman Khan wins hearts with his humble interaction with an elderly fan in Mumbai: Tiger down to earth hai

Superstar Salman Khan stepped out for work in Mumbai today, and left his fans in awe by taking a pause to have a conversation with an elderly lady, who is seen blessing him with a lot of love and prayers. Also read: Salman Khan winces as he tries to sit, looks uncomfortable at event; host praises him for attending despite injury Salman Khan will next be seen in Sikandar.

Salman’s compassionate side

Salman was on his way to shoot some teasers for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss show in Mumbai, when he was stopped by the lady.

Without hesitation, Salman stopped and the two engaged in a heartwarming conversation. The lady, visibly emotional, shared with Salman that she had taken a mannat (a vow) for his well-being and safety.

Salman, touched by her gesture, listened intently and expressed his gratitude. He spent a few moments with the lady, making her feel special.

“Maine mannat liya ke aap ache rahe (I took a vow that you stay healthy)... You are very good,” she was seen in the video, which is catching everyone’s attention on social media.

Fans react

The brief encounter is winning over the internet, with Salman’s fans taking to social media to express their views.

“This man is with pure humanity,” shared one, with one mentioning, “Best example of Man with golden heart”.

“Tiger down to earth hai,” posted one user, with another writing, “This man is a good human”.

“Bhai always being kind Human,” commented one user. One user lauded Salman for being a “sweet star with no ego”.

“Salman Khan respect button,” posted one user, with one sharing, “Most Loved MegaStar”.

“So adorable,” one user exclaimed, with another commenting, “Really yr he is so kind hearted person”.

Salman recovers from rib injury

Late last month, actor Salman Khan garnered praise after he attended the Bacche Bole Morya event in Mumbai despite suffering a rib injury on the same day. Several videos and pictures, which emerged online, showed the actor wincing as he touched the right side of his rib cage. "Today he got hurt, he is not well, still he came. It shows his commitment towards the environment. Thank you so much," said Amruta Fadnavis, the organiser, at the event.

Later, a source close to the actor confirmed that Salman had suffered a rib injury, but he is doing fine. "Nothing to worry about. The shoot (of Sikandar) is on schedule, not pushed," the source added, as reported by news agency ANI. Fans of the actor grew concerned after the videos surfaced on social media platforms.

Salman's next film

Next, Salman will be seen headlining Sikandar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen alongside Salman in the film.