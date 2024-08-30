Even Salman Khan’s biggest fans are struggling to defend his latest song You Are Mine: ‘Ye kya kar rahe ho’

Salman Khan has gone back to the mic again. The actor released a new single, You Are Mine, that he's sung and co-written. Heavy on auto-tune and not the most creatively written, the song is being panned even by Salman's biggest supporters. (Also Read: Salman Khan winces as he tries to sit, looks uncomfortable at event; host praises him for attending despite injury) Salman Khan drops new song You Are Mine

Salman's new song

The new song dropped on Salman's YouTube channel on Thursday. The video features him with Ayaan Agnihotri, his nephew who has rendered the rap portions of the track. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra.

It is a romantic number co-written by Salman and Sanjeev Chaturvedi. In the music video directed by Haider Khan, Salman can be seen painting when Ayaan interrupts him and asks if he can rap for his uncle's new song with Vishal. Salman jokes that he can.

The video then shows Salman wearing a white shirt and walking and posing across his Panvel farmhouse, lip-syncing to his own vocals. Ayaan pops up at regular intervals, letting out the rap interludes. The video ends with Ayaan dreaming the whole music video while still standing next to Salman, who is painting. Salman then dismisses Ayaan and jokes that he'd rap in English, before letting out a mischievous grin into the camera.

Salman's fans aren't impressed

However, Salman's fans weren't quite impressed with his new song. One of them commented on his Instagram post, in which the actor shared the music video, “Bhai apka loyal fan lekin yaar aap kiya kar rahoo (I'm your loyal fan, but what are you doing here) we need 90s Salma khan (fire emoji).”

The fan added in another comment, “Bhai aap dhinchak pooja ke sath rehna chord doo (Keep away from Dhinchak Pooja) you’re mine kiya kar rahe hoo (what are you doing) bhai we need old Salman khan (fire and red heart emojis) apka loyal fan hun isliye negative comment nahi karta allah apko achi health De ham apko kisi se kam nahi dekhna chahte hamara Salman khan sabse upper rahe (I'm your loyal fan so won't leave a negative comment. May God give you good health. We don't want to see you lesser than anyone. May Salman Khan stay at the top) (red heart emojis).”

“Bhai needs critics around……unko koi batane ki himmat hi nahi kar rha ki kya kar rahe (No one has the audacity to tell him what he should do)….#justiceforbhai,” wrote another fan, while a third one simply stated, “Why Bhai Why (sad emoji).”

“(Laughing with tears emojis) seriously seriously,” said a fan. “Fan hu esliye kuch negetive bol bhi nahi sakta pr maja nahi aya (I'm a fan which is why I can't say anything negative, but this wasn't fun),” commented a fan. Another one echoed, “Ye kya kiya vai (what is this), we want 90s salman back, also we want our action star and that bold character Salman back (sad and red heart emoji). friend circle mein firse bully karega sab salmanics hone ke liye. Age se aisa galti mat karo vai pleaseeeeee (I'll get bullied in my friends circle against for being a Salmanic. Please don't repeat this mistake again)."

Salman has previously lent vocals to songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera and Hangover. On the film front, Salman will be next seen in Sikandar.