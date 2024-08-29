Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera buys a luxury car worth 1.4 crore

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera recently took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the brand new Range Rover he purchased for himself. He is widely known for his close bond with the actor. Despite his own fame and success, Shera remains dedicated to Salman Khan as his steadfast protector. Shera. (Also read: Salman Khan hugs a young fan after he touches his feet at Mumbai event. Watch) Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera recently bought a Range Rover for himself.

Shera buys new Range Rover

Shera, while posting the picture of his swanky black Range Rover wrote, “With the blessings of the almighty (folded hands emojis) we welcome the new member in the house (car emoji) #rangerover #suv #blessed #beingshera #shera.” Rakhi Sawant commented, “Congratulations.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations bhai (brother).” A fan commented, “Shera bhaii mujhe bhi aap apna body guard rakhlo. Ek choti moti Creta main bhi lelunga is bahane (Shera brother, please appoint me as your bodyguard. Even I can buy a Creta for myself then).” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations.” The price of the luxury car is around ₹ 1.4 crore.

About Shera

Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been Salman's bodyguard since 1995. He owns a security firm called Tiger Security and was also responsible for Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber’s security during his Mumbai concert in 2017. Shera was born on May 19, 1969, in Andheri, Mumbai, India. He attended Damodar Das Barfiwala High School for his education.

In 1987, Shera won the Mr. Mumbai junior title for bodybuilding, and in 1988, he secured the second position as Mr. Maharashtra junior. Additionally, Shera joined the political party Shiv Sena in October 2019. On his long-term association with Salman he had stated in many interviews that, “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as I am alive I will stay with Salman brother).” Shera is known for accompanying Salman for his international tours along with his security team.