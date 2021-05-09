Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard of 26 years, recalls one of their first meetings: 'Keanu Reeves was in town'

Shera, who has been working with actor Salman Khan for 26 years, has spoken about how and when they first met. Shera is regularly seen with Salman, as the chief of his security detail.

In an interview ahead of the actor's latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Shera spoke about their equation, and whether or not Salman is preparing to 'launch' his son, Tiger.

Asked how they first met, Shera told YouTube channel ViralBollywood in Hindi, "We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield's show. She's a Hollywood singer, she'd come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we've been together ever since."

Keanu had come to India in 1999. He'd attended the Zee Cine Awards, where he presented the best debut award to Preity Zinta for the film, Soldier. In videos from the function, he could be seen wearing a kurta-pyjama.

Shera also revealed that Salman is indeed looking to 'launch' his son, and that an announcement will be made once the pandemic situation relaxes.

Salman dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera. “Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry?” Shera had said, in an interview with Indian Express in 2016. “I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family,” he had added.

