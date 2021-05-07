IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate', revealed how they reconciled
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna
bollywood

When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate', revealed how they reconciled

  • Aamir Khan and Salman Khan famously didn't get along while shooting their popular comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, but later reconciled after Aamir was going through a low phase in his personal life. Here's how the story unfolded.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Famously, none of the actors in the cult hit Andaz Apna Apna got along. The comedy film starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, and while it didn't set the box office on fire upon its release, it subsequently developed a cult following.

In an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2013, Aamir spoke about his poor first impression of Salman, and how they eventually patched up.

He said, "In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman."

But the two reconnected in 2002, when Aamir was in the middle of his separation from wife Reena Dutta. He said that he was drinking heavily then, and one evening, Salman came over.

He continued, "Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drunk together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown."

Since then, Aamir has said that his stardom can never be compared to Salman's, and had even attended the premiere of his hit film Dabanng. Salman, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for Aamir's record-breaking blockbuster Dangal.

Also read: When Salman Khan defended Aamir Khan against rumours of affair: 'Those are about me'

Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be given a cross-platform release on Eid. Aamir will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
andaz apna apna aamir khan salman khan koffee with karan + 2 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in a still from Andaz Apna Apna.
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in a still from Andaz Apna Apna.
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has never watched Andaz Apna Apna, reveals actors did not speak to each other on sets

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2020 08:13 AM IST
Karisma Kapoor revealed that she, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon were not on talking terms with each other while shooting for Andaz Apna Apna.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna.
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna.
bollywood

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan weren’t talking to each other during Andaz Apna Apna, reveals Raveena Tandon

Hindustan Times | By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON NOV 05, 2019 05:17 PM IST
Raveena Tandon has revealed that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan weren’t speaking to each other during the making of Andaz Apna Apna, and she wasn’t talking to Karisma Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP