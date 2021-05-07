When Aamir Khan said that he found Salman Khan to be 'rude and inconsiderate', revealed how they reconciled

Famously, none of the actors in the cult hit Andaz Apna Apna got along. The comedy film starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, and while it didn't set the box office on fire upon its release, it subsequently developed a cult following.

In an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2013, Aamir spoke about his poor first impression of Salman, and how they eventually patched up.

He said, "In Andaz Apna Apna I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn't like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him I just wanted to stay away from Salman."

But the two reconnected in 2002, when Aamir was in the middle of his separation from wife Reena Dutta. He said that he was drinking heavily then, and one evening, Salman came over.

He continued, "Salman walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later we bumped into each other and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drunk together and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship and it has only grown."

Since then, Aamir has said that his stardom can never be compared to Salman's, and had even attended the premiere of his hit film Dabanng. Salman, meanwhile, had nothing but praise for Aamir's record-breaking blockbuster Dangal.

Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be given a cross-platform release on Eid. Aamir will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.

