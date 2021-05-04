When Salman Khan defended Aamir Khan against rumours of affair: 'Those are about me'

Actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have worked together only once, in the film Andaz Apna Apna. While their equation was not the friendliest during the film's shoot, Salman defended him when the need arose.

In an old video interview, Salman was asked to give a scoop on the rumours of Aamir's 'affairs'. Quickly jumping to his defence, Salman said, "Woh Aamir ke baare mein nahin woh mere baare mein affairs ke hain (Those rumours are not about Aamir, they're about me)." At this, the journalist apologised.





Salman continued, "Aamir has got this really clean image. I don't know how he manages it. Because he is married first of all. He has this really sweet look. He says it all the time that 'I love my wife', 'I am crazy about my wife'... so bach jaata hai woh (so he saves himself) He's gonna kill me." The interviewer pressed him for more information, and Salman shook his head and said, "No no no!" The interview then apologised again to Salman and even to Aamir.

Raveena Tandon, Aamir and Salman's co-star from the movie, had told Hindustan Times two years ago that the mood on the set was rather cold. “It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the (everyone was fighting). Aamir and Salman weren’t talking to each other, Karisma and I weren’t talking and neither were Salman and Rajji. I don’t know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors (laughs). The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you, unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye (We all laughed and fought too).”

Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994 to lukewarm response at the box office. However, over the years, it has gained a cult status with viewers across generations.

