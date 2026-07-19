Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas mobbed and allegedly touched inappropriately at concert; video sparks outrage

An X user posted a video of Jasmine from her recent Dehradun concert, in which she’s interacting with fans after they pull her by the hand. She squats down to talk to them, and some of them can be seen grabbing at her. Her team can be seen asking people to move back as they hand her gifts and flowers. After a while, Jasmine asks the fans to step back, and her team is also seen trying to control them.

Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas recently performed in Dehradun. Videos from the event have now surfaced on social media, but have made news for more than just the music. X (formerly Twitter) users have sparked outrage, claiming a video shows the singer being mobbed and touched inappropriately at the concert.

“Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas was mobbed and inappropriately touched by the public,” wrote one X user, further writing, “She stepped down a little to accept the roses and greet fans, but some people showed their true colors and touched her inappropriately.” One person pointed out, “Women and artist should always be respected if they come to shake hands, talk to the audience,” while another wrote, “Some people have their brains in their knees. It’s fine to be a fan, but you should respect others.”

Numerous others also posted videos of Jasmine getting mobbed, questioning why the crowd thought they had a right to touch her. The musician has yet to release a statement about the same.

Jasmine Sandlas in the news recently Jasmine, who is known for singing Yaar Na Miley from Kick, and Taras from Munjya, recently made news after singing Shararat in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, as well as Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), Main Aur Tu and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has been performing at concerts across India recently. After her Hyderabad concert last month, she faced flak for arriving 3 hours late and lip-syncing.

Last week, Jasmine surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of her The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi. Jasmine invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage and shared the happy news with her fans, while also flaunting her engagement ring. The couple also shared a romantic moment before dancing together to Jasmine's popular track Laavan as the crowd cheered.

As part of the tour, Jasmine is set to perform in Bengaluru and Chandigarh next.