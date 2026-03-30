Sapna Mukherjee on her Oye Oye song returning in Dhurandhar 2: ‘My voice was not replaced, it was respected’

One of the most iconic songs of the 90s, Oye Oye… Ae Tirchi Topiwale has been reintroduced in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and it has given the original singer, Sapna Mukherjee, the creative affirmation she needed. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy action thriller integrates classic Hindi songs from the 70s to 90s into key narrative moments, with Oye Oye playing during the film’s climax to reveal the backstory of Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi) and his connection to Bade Sahab. Original vocalist Sapna Mukherjee praises Dhurandhar 2's respectful use of her voice, noting Oye Oye's timeless resonance.

Sapna Mukherjee thanks Aditya Dhar for not replacing her voice Originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev and sung by Sapna alongside Amit Kumar, the Kalyanji-Anandji song track was a cultural phenomenon known for its foot-tapping music. In Dhurandhar, the same recording is used in an entirely different context, transforming the song from a dance number into an emotional storytelling device. The decision to retain the original vocals rather than recreate the song with a new voice has been widely appreciated.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Sapna said, “Aditya Dhar deserves full credit for bringing it back with respect and giving it a meaningful place in the film. Today, my voice was not replaced; it was respected, and that means everything to an artist.” She also reflected on how the song’s soul remains intact despite the change in context, noting, “It felt familiar, yet new. The voice is the same, the soul is the same, but the context changes everything.”

Sapna credited the original composers Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah, as well as lyricist Anand Bakshi, for creating a timeless track that continues to resonate with audiences across generations. She described the song’s inclusion in the film as a full-circle moment, recalling her performances of the song for CISF and NSG jawans before seeing it featured on the big screen.

With a repertoire of over 400 songs, including hits like Pyar Do Pyar Lo, Aakhir Tumhein Aana Hai, and Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge, Sapna continues to regard Oye Oye as a defining highlight of her career.