Rakesh Bedi says Jameel Jamali from Dhurandhar 2 isn’t his first acclaimed role, cites this Kamal Haasan film

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is receiving widespread attention for his role as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While the character’s popularity has brought him recognition, Rakesh revealed that it wasn’t the first time one of his performances had captured the public imagination. He mentioned a Kamal Haasan film, which was a superhit before the era of social media. Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in the blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, spoke about his role in a Kamal Haasan film that was widely acclaimed in an era before social media.

Rakesh Bedi talks about his role in Ek Tuje Ke Liye A report by Free Press Journal quoted him saying, “Previously, my character, Chakravarty, in the film Ek Duje Ke Liye also garnered immense popularity. However, since that was before the era of social media, people were not as aware back then. While life certainly changes when a character like Jameel Jamali achieves fame, I tend to refrain from celebrating it excessively.”

Ek Duje Ke Liye is a 1981 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama directed by K. Balachander. It stars Kamal Haasan as Vasudevan, Rati Agnihotri as Sapna, and Rakesh Bedi as Chakravarty in supporting roles. The film, released on 5 June 1981, became a box-office hit, praised for its emotional storyline, performances, and memorable music, including the song “Tere Mere Beech Mein.”

While talking about his preparation for Dhurandhar, Rakesh said, “For my role in Dhurandhar, I tried to understand how Pakistani leaders speak, what their body language is like, and what their style is. I worked a little on just that. While Jameel Jamali may be a comedic character, that does not mean a stand-up comedian could necessarily portray him effectively. That is an entirely different genre."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office success Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in key roles. The Hindi-language spy action thriller, released on 19 March 2026, blends high‑octane action with dramatic storytelling set against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict.

The film has connected strongly with audiences, driven by its performances and scale, and has been a significant commercial success. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned approximately ₹1,254.9 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest‑grossing Hindi films of the year and highlighting the broad appeal of both its narrative and its cast’s performances.