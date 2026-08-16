Saiyami Kher opens up on returning to IFFM with Pal Bhar Ke Liye, says the film ‘really moved’ her | Interview

Saiyami Kher is all set to return to the International Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), this time with her upcoming film Pal Bhar Ke Liye. Directed by debutant filmmaker and veteran fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles. It will have its world premiere at IFFM on August 16. Saiyami Kher talks about her film Pal Bhar Ke Liye's world premiere at IFFM.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saiyami Kher opened up about returning to IFFM with Pal Bhar Ke Liye after Ghoomer. She reflected that the experience feels less stressful this time around and revealed that the film moved her while challenging her as an actor. She also spoke about her experience working with co-stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar Singh.

All about Pal Bhar Ke Liye Talking about the film, Saiyami says, “Pal Bhar Ke Liye is a film that Vikram Phadnis is directing, and it's his debut film. He's been a fashion designer for 35 years and has done costumes for so many iconic films. The film is about this very ambitious fashion photographer, whom I am playing. She is the best in the business and is doing well in her life until something happens and her whole life turns upside down, and she realises the importance of relationships and family. That's why the title, in a split second, life changes. Both Vineet and Tahir are playing very crucial parts in the film, and I was genuinely happy to work with them.”

For Saiyami, returning to IFFM brings back special memories of Ghoomer, which was the festival's opening film. “It's very exciting to go back. Ghoomer was the opening film, and it was very special. But it was all a blur that time because we did the screening and flew out the same night, because Ghoomer was releasing just three days later in India. But this time we are more relaxed about going in, watching other films, and attending the festival properly. It's not as stressful as it was last time,” she said.

She is particularly excited to see Pal Bhar Ke Liye screened for the public. She added, “I'm very excited because this time the film is going to be shown to the public, and it's always this nervous excitement when your film is shown publicly for the first time. It feels very special.”

Saiyami admitted that following Ghoomer, she was looking for a role that could challenge her in a different way. “For me, I was so invested in Ghoomer, and it was very difficult for a film to top that role emotionally and physically. But I think Pal Bhar Ke Liye really moved me. I was very overwhelmed with the narration itself. The film is very emotional, and it made me slow down and think about my life personally and how things can change so quickly and how we take things for granted.”