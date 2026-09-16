India squad for West Indies ODI series LIVE Updates: Rohit’s time of reckoning, BCCI confident about Agarkar’s extension

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Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill might all be part of the India vs. West Indies ODI series

India squad for West Indies ODI series live updates: India are all set to take on West Indies at home in a three-match ODI series beginning on September 27. This will be an important series for the Men in Blue as they prepare for the all-important ODI World Cup 2027. The squad for this series is expected to be announced on September 16 (Wednesday), with the selection meeting taking place in Delhi. The series will coincide with India's campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi -Nagoya, Japan. Hence, the players who are part of the squad for the continental extravaganza will not be part of this ODI series. This means that India will be without their regular vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. This series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the squad, as the star duo now only play the 50-over format. ...Read More

The series will coincide with India's campaign in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi -Nagoya, Japan. Hence, the players who are part of the squad for the continental extravaganza will not be part of this ODI series. This means that India will be without their regular vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and their star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. This series will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the squad, as the star duo now only play the 50-over format.