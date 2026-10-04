New bowling faces fail to pass the pressure test on flat pitches

India won the ODI series against West Indies but Saturday’s defeat in New Chandigarh was symptomatic of the weaknesses the team has a year before the World Cup: poor catching and a lack of wicket-taking bowlers. Gurnoor Brar (left) is amongst the new crop of bowlers being tested for the Indian pacers' contingent. (PTI)

This series offered an opportunity to test fresh options in the absence of several established bowlers. Instead, it exposed the vulnerability of an inexperienced attack, particularly in the Powerplay and at the death, raising concerns over India’s ability to defend big totals against quality opposition.

India were looking to sweep the series 3-0 at New Chandigarh. West Indies needed 44 runs from 24 balls with Mohammed Siraj yet to complete his quota of overs. However, India didn’t turn to the seasoned pacer and could not prevent the visitors from achieving the chase.

A penalty for slow over rate also left India with only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie took the attack to Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj, completing the chase with 10 balls to spare. The 44 runs came off just 14 deliveries, dismantling India's bowling plans as execution faltered.

With Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel at the Asian Games, it was an ideal opportunity for Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi and Kamboj to strengthen their cases. However, the returns were largely underwhelming, leaving the team management with more questions.

Brar struggled to make a mark at his home ground, conceding 64 runs in 9.1 overs. In the second ODI in Guwahati, he went for 96 runs. Against England at Lord's, he had conceded 97 runs in 10 wicketless overs. The recurring inability to contain runs or provide breakthroughs is a concern.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had defended Brar after the Guwahati ODI win, stressing the importance of exposing young bowlers to challenging situations.

“I know people will talk about his analysis. You can have him bowl in the middle overs, make him bowl defensively and get good stats. But the more he bowls in tough conditions, in tough situations, the better it is for Indian cricket,” he said.

Gambhir urged patience with the bowling unit, pointing to the batting-friendly surfaces. “When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. We have got to give them something to work with. The first thing is that you need some sympathy and a bit of margin for the bowlers.”

Nabi, making his international debut in the second ODI, conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs and struggled to find rhythm. Kamboj, who came in after Prasidh Krishna was injured, gave away 82 runs in nine overs on debut. It highlighted the challenge of translating domestic success into immediate international impact.

Selecting players such as Dhir and Kamboj shows India's preference for batting depth. Kamboj's ability to bat at No. 8 is an asset, but the value of an allrounder diminishes if the bowlers can’t deliver wickets under pressure.

Skipper Shubman Gill said injuries and scheduling had restricted India's ability to field their preferred attack. “But at the same time, it's something that is not in our hands. It's a good chance for the other players.”

He was clear though about the areas that need improvement.

“Bowling in the powerplay and at the death is something that has hurt us. If you don't get off to a good start in the powerplay, we've seen that in the middle overs it's not easy to take wickets or create chances with only four fielders outside,” Gill said.

“Honestly, I don't think there is that much time to experiment. The combination that we want to play (in the World Cup), hopefully we get all the players available from the next series.”

The batting, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Gill and KL Rahul looking in good touch, appears to be in a reassuring position. But runs alone will not guarantee World Cup success.