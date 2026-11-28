Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter, will retire from Tests early next year, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed on Saturday. Mushfiqur Rahim will retire from Tests early next year. (AFP) more

Bangladesh are slated to host England for two Tests in February next year, and Iqbal confirmed that Mushfiqur, 39, would bow out of the format after the series opener in Mirpur. He has so far played 108 Tests, scoring 7062 runs at an average of 38.80, hitting 14 centuries and 30 fifties.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself," Tamim told reporters on Saturday.

“I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq's request, he has asked me to announce this. At his request, I am making this announcement — that the Mirpur Test against England will be his last,” he added.

Mushfiqur has already bid adieu to the other two formats, having called it quits in T20Is in 2022. He then brought the curtain down on his ODI career in 2025, after Bangladesh's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. He played 274 ODIs and 102 T20Is for the country, scoring 7795 and 1500 runs, respectively.

Mushfiqur has been a long-time servant for Bangladesh, becoming a batting mainstay for close to two decades. He made his debut against England in May 2025. The right-hander is the first Bangladesh batter to score more than 7000 runs in Test cricket, achieving the feat against West Indies earlier this month.

The seasoned campaigner is also the first player from Bangladesh to feature in more than 100 Tests. He also scored three double tons, including the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Tests (219 not out against Zimbabwe in 2018).

He also became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test double century, with the feat coming in 2013 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

‘Great ambassador’ Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, also added that Mushfiqur has been a great servant for the country, saying the BCB will hold a big celebration to honour his achievements.

"And from BCB, we can only and only thank him, and acknowledge the contribution he has made for Bangladesh cricket. He has been a great, great, great ambassador and an idol for many, many, many cricketers and many, many, many kids. So BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq. And there will also be a few other things with time — you will be able to see and know about those," Tamim said.

"So I feel sad, I feel bad that a cricketer of his calibre has decided to quit. But let's make this Test match an event," he added.