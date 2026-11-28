Bumrah’s last wicket was that of Tom Latham, who one thought was fast becoming his bunny. A bit like Usman Khawaja . That’s what Bumrah is best known for: breaking the confidence of batters over the course of the series before they have had enough of him. Few would have expected Bumrah being left without any reward on a Christchurch pitch in the ongoing second Test that has assisted seam movement all through the two days of play so far.

Statistics can sometimes be cruel. They reveal that for 274 balls, one of the world’s most feared fast bowlers hasn’t taken a wicket. The last one came in the second session on Day 4 of the first Test. That makes it over eight sessions of waiting to get on the wicket column.

Jasprit Bumrah has operated with a wide grin from time to time over the past two days. It may have been an expression of self-deprecation, of his own greatness becoming a burden. He tried all his might, even a different run-up of his younger days, but India’s pace ace couldn’t buy himself a wicket. For two days, three if you count the last day’s play in the drawn Wellington Test, and Bumrah hasn’t had a wicket to show for his efforts.

Also Read: India batting collapse leaves New Zealand on top in Christchurch Test

India were tottering at 116/6 in reply to New Zealand’s first innings 356 at stumps on Saturday.

Luck? That may have been a factor. On another day, Bumrah might have had Latham again, but technology saved the New Zealand captain by the barest of margins from being dismissed lbw. Even Rishabh Pant could have pulled off a great catch to end Daryl Mitchell’s stay on nine runs off a chance created by Bumrah’s short ball.

Bumrah not getting wickets is rare, but it has happened before. In 2021, across four Tests, he did not pick a wicket for 284 balls. He was able to bounce back successfully.

However, even Bumrah would have developed some doubts against the Kiwis. It must now be said that New Zealand are his bogey team. While his career average is a staggering 20.14, it shoots up to 33.9 in four Tests in New Zealand, and goes further up to 42.28 in seven Tests against New Zealand, home and away. The value of knowledge sharing is less talked about, but it could also be that batting groups have been able to pass on information across teams and series on which shots to play and which ones to avoid. The Kiwis are known to be meticulous planners.

For Bumrah, this isn’t about wickets alone. His bowling speeds at the Hagley Oval have looked down in certain spells. “Jasprit is a bowler who bowls based on the need of the pitch. If he finds there is seam movement, he may bowl slightly within himself to get that movement,” Sairaj Bahutule, India’s spin bowling coach told the media in the bowler’s defence.

Drop in pace However, in certain spells with a sharp speed drop, batters comfortably saw him off despite his seam movement. A case in point was his two-over burst with the second new ball on Day 1 when Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips handled him untroubled.

“When there is pace on the pitch, he will bowl quick deliveries. He is well balanced with his approach. Again, Jasprit has created those opportunities, he has beaten the bat often. From a bowling point of view, I think we should also be looking at the false shot percentage,” Bahutule added.

Bahutule is right on the false shot percentage. Cricinfo clocked 26 false shots induced by Bumrah at the end of Day 1 that was only second to India’s best bowler in the match, Akash Deep (5/99). Also, Bumrah’s figures of 26-6-49-0 showed he was not wasteful.

But it’s not often that Bumrah fails to clean up the tail. Bumrah’s spells to tailenders are often the most lopsided of match-ups in Test cricket. His two-card trick of a yorker followed by a slower ball is customary. Here, Bumrah’s average speeds were down and that may have led him to not try the slower ball.

Skipper Shubman Gill was quick to spot that and took him off after two overs on Saturday. Bumrah may not have enough in his tank to bowl the bouncer. Quickly, the young Gurnoor Brar was brought to do the needful.

Bahutule said “it’s a matter of time” before Bumrah starts taking wickets again. Within the Indian dressing room, Bumrah’s wicketless spell will be studied closely to check if fatigue from back-to-back Tests is impacting the efficiency of India’s most treasured bowling resource.

For his uniqueness, unorthodoxy, and match-winning ability, Bumrah’s workload is spaced out more than is the case with any other bowler. To understand if it needs further scrutiny, they must first know if anything is wrong or if his barren spell is just a statistical quirk.