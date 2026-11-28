MI won the last of their five IPL trophies in 2020 and have since twice brought up the rear and once finished second from the bottom. Rohit, who was removed as MI captain ahead of IPL 2024, is excited to be back in the leading role but insists it’s going to be a difficult job as it has always been, and that there is no quick fix for MI.

Rohit Sharma has been reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain as the five-time champions hope to return to their glory days. The 39-year-old, however, has cautioned that getting back to where they once were wouldn’t be an easy job.

“I haven't captained for a long time. The basics of being a captain and what needs to be done, the first few steps, are always there. And then I've taken my captaincy a bit differently. I'm excited to take this captaincy role forward and see what happens," Rohit said in a video interview posted by MI on social media.

“I have learnt a lot of lessons during that period [the 2023 season]. It was a tough period, no doubt, personally for me as well as the team. So I'm not going to sit here and say, ‘abhi main aa gaya hoon, sab change ho jayega.’

"Leading any team is never an easy job. It's the toughest thing, and especially in IPL, it's the toughest, because there are so many different people who come and play for you, your team, and to bring everyone together is never easy,” he added.

Rohit continued to captain India after the 2023 IPL and went on to lead the team to the T20 World Cup trophy the very next year before announcing his T20I retirement after the final along with Virat Kohli.

In 2025, he also captained the team to the Champions Trophy triumph but was later replaced by Shubman Gill at the helm. A couple of months after the CT win, he also retired from Test cricket. Amid so much happening, the right-handed batter continued playing ODIs for India and T20s for Mumbai Indians, along with some domestic games for Mumbai.

Talking about what triggered his taking up the captaincy role again, Rohit, who has won six IPL titles as a player, said: “As soon as we finished the IPL [2026], we had a very disappointing season, and not just me but many other players were also quite frustrated with how we were playing.

"Obviously, that's a natural thing for any athlete. If you're not playing well, if your team is not doing well, you know, you feel frustrated, and that is something that everyone was going through, and it was a tough period for everyone.

“And main ghar gaya, I thought about it: 'ki yaar, it's not the team that it used to be once upon a time. We need to get back to that. How can we do that?'

"…And then, obviously, Akash (Ambani) rang me up and we met, we discussed how to take this team forward, what can be done, and all of that. A lot of ideas were discussed. And he asked me whether I would be open to taking this team forward and all of that. My honest thought initially was, I'm not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it, because a lot had happened, and I didn't know if I was in that frame of mind to do it or not. But then I got the feeling that this team needed a direction.

“I went home and thought about what I can do and what I can't. I thought about whether I could captain this team again. And to see that MI languishing at the bottom of the table for three seasons, one was during my tenure in 2022, then in 2024, and then in 2026 [9th] — that's not MI; that is not what MI is known for. At the end of the day, I'm part of the team, and it's my team. And I can't see this team being like this,” he said.

Back at the helm, Rohit is not looking for quick results because that’s not how things happen. His message to his players, current and future ones with the auction set to take place next month, is crystal clear. “I'm not looking at winning the trophy and all of that straight away. Assume that we're just a week away from IPL, my message to the team would be, let's go and win the trophy. It won't be that. You don't win a trophy at the start of the season.

"You win at the end of the season. Before the end of the season, you have to do a thousand things. So let's not think about the end goal. Let's think about the start goal. What do we have to do first in the team? There are a lot of things. I want to bring that fun element, that excitement, representing the jersey and all of that back,” he said.