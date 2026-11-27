The Pakistan Cricket Board announced its list of centrally contracted women players on Friday, with a significant reduction in numbers from the previous year. The board has slashed the list from 20 players to just eight, a decision directly linked to the team's underwhelming performances over the past year. Fatima Sana has been placed in Category A. (AP)

"The categories have been determined after considering the players’ recent form and fitness.

Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period," the PCB stated on Friday.

The board has divided the players into three categories, A, B and C. However, unlike the men's contract list, there are no separate format-based categories for the women cricketers. The contracts will run until June 30, 2027.

Among the eight players, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal are the only two who have been placed in the top category A.

Fatima's elevation to the top category is hardly surprising, given her standout performances even as the national team has struggled over the past year.

The 24-year-old recently became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in both The Hundred in England and the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

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The Pakistan women's team is currently ranked seventh in the ODI rankings and eighth in T20Is.

Sadia, meanwhile, has remained one of Pakistan's leading performers. The left-arm spinner has also topped the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings in the past.

Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B, while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas feature in Category C.

Pakistan women's team central contract list: Category A: Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Category B: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin