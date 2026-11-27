Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
Pakistan women's cricket sees major contract shake-up as PCB drops 12 players from list
Among the eight players, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal are the only two who have been placed in the top category A.
The Pakistan Cricket Board announced its list of centrally contracted women players on Friday, with a significant reduction in numbers from the previous year. The board has slashed the list from 20 players to just eight, a decision directly linked to the team's underwhelming performances over the past year.
"The categories have been determined after considering the players’ recent form and fitness.
Fitness assessments will be conducted regularly, with centrally contracted players required to maintain the prescribed fitness standards throughout the contract period," the PCB stated on Friday.
The board has divided the players into three categories, A, B and C. However, unlike the men's contract list, there are no separate format-based categories for the women cricketers. The contracts will run until June 30, 2027.
Among the eight players, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal are the only two who have been placed in the top category A.
Fatima's elevation to the top category is hardly surprising, given her standout performances even as the national team has struggled over the past year.
The 24-year-old recently became the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in both The Hundred in England and the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.
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The Pakistan women's team is currently ranked seventh in the ODI rankings and eighth in T20Is.
Sadia, meanwhile, has remained one of Pakistan's leading performers. The left-arm spinner has also topped the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings in the past.
Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu and Sidra Amin have been placed in Category B, while Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza and Sadaf Shamas feature in Category C.
Pakistan women's team central contract list:
Category A:
Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal
Category B:
Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Sidra Amin
Category C:
Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Sadaf Shamas