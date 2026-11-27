Speaking to Galatta Plus, when Imtiaz was asked about Tamasha and how he feels seeing all the love and admiration for the film even after so many years, he said, “I feel a movie gets exactly what it deserves. I come from that school. I feel Tamasha might have been a bit complicated. In the attempt of making it sophisticated I might have made it a bit inaccessible and it took a bit of time to reveal itself completely. I am happy about the fact that people are giving it love and associating with it, and even referring to it for life choices.”

Tamasha, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone , has achieved cult status over the last few years since its release. The Imtiaz Ali film was not successful upon release, but its impact has grown with time, with many fans and viewers calling it the director's best work to date. On its 11th anniversary of release, Imtiaz spoke about the film's impact on viewers and how he sees it now.

Imtiaz then added, “I don't even take all the credit myself because I have also learnt from other things. That is a very huge show of love, and I am very happy for it. But for me, I take it as a lesson to try to make my next film simpler, to access. That was my target for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let me make a film that has sophistication yet is accessible to the audience in the very go.”