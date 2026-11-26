From fashion finds and must-have gadgets to lifestyle essentials, here’s what celebrities have their eyes on this sale season. Adah, Mini and Lauren

Lauren Gottlieb, actor-dancer

We’re heading to Stockholm (Sweden) for my husband’s (Tobias Jones, London-based video creator and director) birthday! So, thermals, cosy sweaters, mittens and snow boots are on my Black Friday shopping list!

Adah Sharma, actor

This Black Friday, I’m not buying anything. My wardrobe is already full, my shopping bags have enough stuff in them. But there can never be enough dogs in my life! So, I’ve teamed up with the animal shelter TOLFA (Tree Of Life For Animals) to give these gorgeous black babies the love and homes they deserve. The only thing I’m collecting this Friday has four legs and a tail. No returns, no exchanges, only unconditional love.

Abhishek Banerjee, actor

This Black Friday, I am looking to buy a new TV and a sound system so I can enjoy entertainment at home without having to step out. Air purifiers are also on my shopping list!

Mini Mathur, actor-TV Host

My daughter, who is at university in NYC, sent a message on the family group yesterday morning, saying, ‘Guys, insane Black Friday sales...’ That was all the nudge I needed. I have ordered my stash of supplements and two pairs of shoes I’ve been feeling guilty about buying. And a dress I had thought was ridiculously overpriced, but not on Black Friday!

Maria Goretti, chef-anchor

I’m planning to buy a weighted blanket. Though I’m in Mumbai, where it is generally warm, a weighted blanket helps calm the body. It releases stress, and you get better sleep. Since I am an overactive person, I’m looking for ways to get better rest.

Akriti Kakar, singer

I’m mostly shopping for electronics this time – headphones, battery packs, microphones for shooting content while travelling, and a 360-degree camera. I’m also picking up a projector for my son’s room, a big dock for my parents, and even upgrading our washing machine. These are all things I’ve been meaning to buy but kept putting off. Some great deals out there; it’s a good time to get them off my list!