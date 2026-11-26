Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon recently shared fascinating real-time videos showing the Moon rising and setting, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). The videos offer a rare glimpse of the celestial event from space, capturing the Moon’s movement against the backdrop of Earth’s blue horizon. Anil Menon shared pictures showing the Moon setting and rising from the space station (X/@astro_anil) more Menon shared the clips on X on Wednesday, along with the caption, “Goodbye moon; hello moon. Here’s a real time video of a moon rise and moon set as seen from the forward and aft windows of cupola yesterday.” The videos show the Moon gradually appearing above the Earth’s horizon in one clip and disappearing beyond it in another. As the Moon moves across the frame, its appearance changes, with the celestial body looking increasingly flattened as it approaches the horizon. The videos capture the phenomenon in real time, offering a striking perspective of a moonrise and moonset from the orbiting space station. Watch the video below:

In another post, Menon shared pictures showing the Moon setting from the space station. “Moonset today from space station - no edits to these photos from 400mm lens,” he wrote in the caption. The pictures show the Moon against the dark backdrop of space, with the Earth’s blue atmosphere visible beneath it. In the comments section, one user asked, “Does the atmosphere squash it like that to the naked eye too, or only through the lens?” Menon replied, “It actually does look like that from here. It’s just harder to see without the zoom.” In another post, the astronaut shared a video explaining what it is like to photograph the Moon from the space station. “Shooting the moon. Here is what it looks like from our vantage point in the cupola and a little on how we take photos from there,” he wrote. In the clip, Menon gave viewers a glimpse of the Cupola, the space station’s observation module, and showed the cameras used to photograph the Moon. He also explained how the camera is positioned to capture the Moon as it approaches the horizon.