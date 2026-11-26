The members of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) have adopted a roadmap of cooperation for 2026-2027, with deliverables and activities in areas such as maritime security and countering terrorism and radicalisation. The Maldives hosted the Colombo Security Conclave meeting attended by Ajit Doval, with members adopting a roadmap to deepen regional security cooperation. more

A meeting of national security advisers of the CSC was hosted by the Maldives at Villa Nautica Paradise Island on Wednesday. India was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The CSC includes India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka and has emerged in recent years as a key platform for countering terrorism and ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

The external affairs ministry said on Thursday that the CSC member states adopted the roadmap of cooperation, which sets out key deliverables and planned activities under the five pillars of cooperation – maritime security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and transnational crime, cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure and technology, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

In addition to delegations from the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Australia and Malaysia participated in the meeting as guests. Australia was represented by Sarah Storey, head of the office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Malaysia by Khairul Azhar bin Abu Bakar, director of the maritime security division at the National Security Council.

During the meeting, the CSC’s first secretary general, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade (retired), presented a review of the actions taken to implement the decisions of the last meeting of the national security advisers in New Delhi in November 2025.

The member states also reaffirmed their collective commitment to promoting regional peace and security through sustained cooperation. They emphasised the need to strengthen collaboration across the five pillars of cooperation, especially through training and capacity-building initiatives, and underlined the importance of collective efforts to advance the objectives of the CSC.